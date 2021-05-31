Log in
    ALFEN   NL0012817175

ALFEN N.V.

(ALFEN)
Alfen N : , together with its e-mobility consortium partners, submits Growth Plan to the Dutch National Growth Fund

05/31/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
Alfen, together with its e-mobility consortium partners, submits Growth Plan to the Dutch National Growth Fund 01-06-2021

Alfen, ABB, ElaadNL, Fastned, Lightyear, NKL, Rocsys, Eindhoven University of Technology and VDL establish consortium to accelerate the transition to electric driving

Alfen, specialist in energy solutions for the future, is one of the initiators of an e-mobility consortium with eight parties to submit a Growth Plan to the Dutch National Growth Fund. The goal is to jointly drive scale and innovation in order to accelerate the transition to electric driving. In addition to Alfen, also ABB, ElaadNL, Fastned, Lightyear, NKL, Rocsys, Eindhoven University of Technology and VDL are part of the consortium. This group may be expanded with other partners.

The Growth Plan of the e-mobility consortium is aimed at accelerating the transition to electric mobility. By 2025, Dutch cities must be emission-free with regard to logistics transport. From 2030 onwards, there will be a ban on combustion engine sales and news cars must be emission-free. Additionally, by 2050 all road transport must be emission-free. This applies to both passenger vehicles and heavier vehicles.
Major steps must be taken to achieve the ambition of the Dutch government. Electric transport must become smarter and more efficient and charging infrastructure must be prepared to facilitate the rapid growth in the number of electric vehicles and thus the rapidly growing demand for charging capacity. The consortium aims to address this by jointly driving scale and innovation.

Marco Roeleveld, CEO at Alfen, said: 'Alfen is boosting the energy transition through its innovative and smart energy solutions. An important part of the energy transition is the decarbonisation of the transportation sector as it accounts for approximately 25% of CO2 emissions in Europe, which can be achieved by transitioning to electric vehicles. With the solutions we offer in the area of smart EV charge points, battery energy storage solutions and smart grids, we are well positioned to enable this transition. Additionally, we are convinced that we can do it even faster by joining hands with this consortium.'

Read more about our EV Charging solutions

Disclaimer

Alfen NV published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 21:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 245 M 299 M 299 M
Net income 2021 16,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net cash 2021 34,9 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 92,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 540 M 1 883 M 1 883 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 588
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALFEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Alfen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 72,33 €
Last Close Price 71,00 €
Spread / Highest target 7,04%
Spread / Average Target 1,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Roeleveld Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Jeroen van Rossen Chief Financial Officer
Henk ten Hove Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eline M. Oudenbroek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Willem Ackermans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALFEN N.V.-14.16%1 875
ABB LTD24.16%69 013
KONE OYJ0.42%42 192
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION15.96%33 615
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG9.73%31 534
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-12.61%11 229