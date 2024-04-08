Discharge of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the exercise of their duties

The following agenda items are scheduled for this AGM, as adjusted on 8 April 2024 (item 7 deleted):

Announcement for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the AGM) of Alfen N.V., Almere, the Netherlands (the Company) to be held on Tuesday 9 April 2024 at 2.00 p.m. (CET) at Van der Valk Hotel Almere, Veluwezoom 45, 1327 AK Almere, the Netherlands.

Proposal to extend the designation of the Management Board as the competent body to issue shares and/or grant rights to subscribe for shares and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights for a period of 18 months* Proposal to authorize the Management Board to cause the Company to acquire own shares for a period of 18 months* Proposal to appoint PWC as the external auditor for 2025* Closing

The items marked with an * are voting items. Agenda item 2(C) concerns an advisory vote. The other items are on the agenda for discussion only.

MEETING DOCUMENTS

The meeting documents (including the agenda and explanatory notes, the 2023 Annual Report and the new remuneration policy for the Management Board and the two proposals for the amendment to the articles of association) are available on the Company's website (www.ir.alfen.com). The aforementioned documents are also available free of charge at the offices of the Company (Alfen N.V., Investor Relations, Hefbrugweg 28, 1332 AP Almere, the Netherlands, telephone: +31 (0)365493400, e-mail:ir@alfen.com).

PARTICIPATION INSTRUCTIONS

Record Date

Those persons will be accepted as entitled to vote and attend the AGM, who on Tuesday 12 March 2024 at at 5:30 pm (CET) after all additions and deductions at that date have been processed (the Record Date), have those rights and are registered in the registers of the records of the intermediaries as defined in the Securities Giro Transfer Act (Wet giraal effectenverkeer) (the Intermediary), showing who is entitled to the shares on the Record Date.

Application

A shareholder will have access to the meeting if he/she has applied as from Wednesday 13 March 2024 and no later than on Tuesday 2 April 2024 at 5.00 p.m. (CET) via www.abnamro.com/evoting or via the Intermediary in whose records he/she is listed as holder of deposit shares, with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABN AMRO). In all circumstances, the Intermediary will need to issue a statement via www.abnamro.com/intermediary, no later than Wednesday 3 April 2024 at 1.00 p.m. (CET), stating that the deposit shares were registered in the name of the holder thereof on the Record Date. In addition, the Intermediaries are requested to include the full address details of the relevant ultimate beneficial holders in order to be able to verify the shareholding on the Record Date in an efficient manner.

Admission to the meeting

Holders of deposit shares who have applied for attending the meeting will receive a proof of registration by e- mail or mail. The proof of registration will serve as proof of admission to the meeting.

