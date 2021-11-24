Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alfi, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALF   US00161P1093

ALFI, INC.

(ALF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alfi : Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

11/24/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 /ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today that it has received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Rule, then the Company's securities will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice, or until January 17, 2022, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until May 16, 2022, to regain compliance. However, there is no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

No assurance is given that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the aforementioned listing requirement or maintain compliance with the other continued listing requirements set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

As previously disclosed in the Form 12b-25 filed on November 16, 2021 by the Company with the SEC, the Company was unable to file the Form 10-Q by the required due date of November 15, 2021.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com

Alfi Inc. U.S. Media Contacts

Danielle DeVoren
KCSA Strategic Communications
Alfi@kcsa.com

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/674603/Alfi-Announces-Receipt-of-Notice-from-Nasdaq-Regarding-Delayed-Quarterly-Report

Disclaimer

Alfi Inc. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:49:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALFI, INC.
04:50pALFI : Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report
PU
04:40pALFI : Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report - Form 8..
PU
04:32pALFI, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standar..
AQ
11/23ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Ag..
PR
11/18ALFI : Digital Out-of-Home and Online Advertising to Reap the Most Benefit with the Declin..
PU
11/17ALFI ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alfi, Inc. on Behalf of Alfi Sto..
BU
11/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alfi,..
PR
11/15ALFI : Announces Appointment of Louis A. Almerini as Interim CFO
PU
11/15ALFI : Letter of Understanding for Accounting and Consulting Services - Form 8-K
PU
11/15Alfi Names Interim CFO
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,56 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 75,0 M 75,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart ALFI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alfi, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,64 $
Average target price 12,54 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
Managers and Directors
Peter Anthony Bordes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis A. Almerini Chief Financial Officer
Jim Lee Chairman
David Gardner Chief Technology Officer
Allison Ficken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFI, INC.0.00%75
ACCENTURE PLC38.09%227 833
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.01%172 015
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.22%104 737
SNOWFLAKE INC.22.09%103 380
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.34.02%99 506