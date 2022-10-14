Alfi : Bankruptcy - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 14, 2022

Alfi, Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Item 1.03 Bankruptcy or Receivership

On October 14, 2022, after considering all strategic alternatives, Alfi, Inc. (the "Company") ceased operations and filed a voluntary petition for relief under provisions of Chapter 7 of Title 11 of the United States Code (the "Bankruptcy Code") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. A Chapter 7 trustee will be appointed by the Bankruptcy Court and will assume control over the assets and liabilities of the Company, effectively eliminating the authority and powers of the Board of Directors of the Company and its executive officers to act on behalf of the Company. The assets of the Company will be liquidated and claims paid in accordance with the Bankruptcy Code.

ALFI, INC. By: /s/ James Lee James Lee Interim Chief Executive Officer

Date: October 14, 2022