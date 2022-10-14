Alfi : Bankruptcy - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):
October 14, 2022
Alfi, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Delaware
001-40294
30-1107078
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
429 Lenox Avenue
Miami Beach, Florida
33139
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:
(305) 395-4520
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share
ALF
NasdaqCapital Market
Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.57
ALFIW
NasdaqCapital Market
Item 1.03
Bankruptcy or Receivership
On October 14, 2022, after considering all strategic alternatives, Alfi, Inc. (the "Company") ceased operations and filed a voluntary petition for relief under provisions of Chapter 7 of Title 11 of the United States Code (the "Bankruptcy Code") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. A Chapter 7 trustee will be appointed by the Bankruptcy Court and will assume control over the assets and liabilities of the Company, effectively eliminating the authority and powers of the Board of Directors of the Company and its executive officers to act on behalf of the Company. The assets of the Company will be liquidated and claims paid in accordance with the Bankruptcy Code.
