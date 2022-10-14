Advanced search
    ALF   US00161P1093

ALFI, INC.

(ALF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:22 2022-10-14 pm EDT
0.4390 USD   -47.83%
Alfi, Inc. : Bankruptcy or Receivership (form 8-K)
AQ
Alfi : Bankruptcy - Form 8-K
PU
Alfi : AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
Alfi : Bankruptcy - Form 8-K

10/14/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 14, 2022
Alfi, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Delaware 001-40294 30-1107078
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
429 Lenox Avenue
Miami Beach, Florida 33139
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (305) 395-4520
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ALF NasdaqCapital Market
Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.57 ALFIW NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 1.03 Bankruptcy or Receivership

On October 14, 2022, after considering all strategic alternatives, Alfi, Inc. (the "Company") ceased operations and filed a voluntary petition for relief under provisions of Chapter 7 of Title 11 of the United States Code (the "Bankruptcy Code") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. A Chapter 7 trustee will be appointed by the Bankruptcy Court and will assume control over the assets and liabilities of the Company, effectively eliminating the authority and powers of the Board of Directors of the Company and its executive officers to act on behalf of the Company. The assets of the Company will be liquidated and claims paid in accordance with the Bankruptcy Code.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

ALFI, INC.
By: /s/ James Lee
James Lee
Interim Chief Executive Officer

Date: October 14, 2022

Disclaimer

Alfi Inc. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 18:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,03  - -
Net income 2021 -18,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,4 M 13,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1 243 427 319x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart ALFI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alfi, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Lee Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis A. Almerini Chief Financial Officer
David M. Gardner Chief Technology Officer
Luis Bocaletti Engineering Director
C. W. Feril Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFI, INC.-63.42%13
ACCENTURE PLC-37.89%162 220
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.99%137 918
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.88%109 998
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.11%95 476
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.78%72 340