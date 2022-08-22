Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alfi, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALF   US00161P1093

ALFI, INC.

(ALF)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:43 2022-08-22 am EDT
1.350 USD   -2.12%
09:26aALFI : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K
PU
09:19aALFI, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15Alfi Names Chairman James Lee as Interim CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alfi : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

08/22/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): August 19, 2022
Alfi, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Delaware 001-40294 30-1107078
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
429 Lenox Avenue
Miami Beach, Florida 33139
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (305) 395-4520
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ALF NasdaqCapital Market
Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.57 ALFIW NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On August 19, 2022, Alfi, Inc. (the "Company") received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company does not comply with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Rule") because: (i) the Company's stockholders' equity of $(547,710), as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, is less than the required minimum of $2.5 million; and (ii) as of August 19, 2022, the Company does not meet the alternative compliance standards of market value of listed securities of $35 million or net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or in two of the last three most recently completed fiscal years.

This notice of noncompliance has no immediate impact on the continued listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq, subject to the Company's compliance with the other Nasdaq continued listing requirements. The Company has 45 calendar days from August 19, 2022, or through October 3, 2022, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from August 19, 2022 to regain compliance with the Rule.

The Company intends to submit to Nasdaq, within the requisite time period, a plan to regain compliance with the Rule; however, there is no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Rule or that the Company will maintain compliance with the other Nasdaq continued listing requirements. If the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule within the time period permitted by Nasdaq, then the Company's securities will be delisted from Nasdaq.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

ALFI, INC.
By: /s/ Louis Almerini
Louis Almerini
Interim Chief Financial Officer

Date: August 22, 2022

Disclaimer

Alfi Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 13:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALFI, INC.
09:26aALFI : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K
PU
09:19aALFI, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standar..
AQ
08/15Alfi Names Chairman James Lee as Interim CEO
MT
08/15ALFI, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
08/15Alfi, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30..
CI
08/08ALFI : AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
08/08ALFI, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Ob..
AQ
08/08Alfi, Inc and Lee Aerospace, Inc. Enters into That Certain Amendment No. 2 to Credit an..
CI
07/28ALFI, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/28Alfi, Inc. Appoints James Lee as Interim Chief Executive Officer
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,03  - -
Net income 2021 -18,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,0 M 22,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1 243 427 319x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart ALFI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alfi, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Lee Chief Executive Officer
Louis A. Almerini Chief Financial Officer
David M. Gardner Chief Technology Officer
Luis Bocaletti Engineering Director
Allison Ficken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFI, INC.-40.03%22
ACCENTURE PLC-23.94%199 436
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.43%154 990
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.37%107 960
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.40%83 810
VMWARE, INC.4.92%51 239