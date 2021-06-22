Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alfi, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALF   US00161P1093

ALFI, INC.

(ALF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alfi : shares more than double, other 'meme stocks' mixed

06/22/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph

By Sinéad Carew

(Reuters) - Shares of software firm Alfi Inc finished up 108.8% on Tuesday, one of the latest companies that has seen its stock surge in a broader rally that has refocused attention on so-called meme stocks in recent weeks.

Shares in Alfi closed at $16.29 after touching a high of $16.45, with 211 million shares changing hands, making it the third most actively traded stock on U.S. exchanges on the day. Its market cap has ballooned to $201 million, from a $15.5 million valuation for its early May stock market debut.

Some social media users and one portfolio manager cited a Benzinga.com report that Alfi planned to buy back stock as helping to fuel the rally. An investor relations representative for Alfi pointed Reuters to the report without providing details.

The stock had already surged almost 127% last week after it announced the rollout of tablets to Uber and Lyft drivers nationwide.

"They've had two great stories come out in recent days. It's a small company and doesn't take much to move the stock," said Daniel Morgan, portfolio manager at Synovus Trust in Atlanta, Georgia.

Volatility in stocks including AMC Entertainment Holdings and video game retailer GameStop have in recent weeks helped reinvigorate a meme stock craze that reached a peak in January, fueled in-part by retail investors congregating on platforms such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.

"I call this the casino corner of the stock market, all those highly speculative retail stocks that are being traded with no attention to what their actual worth is or fundamentals," said Ernesto Ramos, U.S. chief investment officer at BMO Global Asset Management in Chicago.

Other stocks that have recently captured investor attention include Torchlight Energy Resources, which was the second most actively traded stock on Tuesday, falling 29.4% after it increased its stock offering to $250 million from $100 million as it cashed in on retail investor interest in its shares. It had closed Monday's session up 58%.

Shares of GameStop, meanwhile, closed up just under 10% after announcing it raised about $1.13 billion in its latest share offering, cashing in further on interest in its shares.

Shares of AMC, which closed up 4.6% on Tuesday are up 2888% for the year-to-date, while GameStop's were still up about 1070% for the year so far even after paring gains dramatically.

Clover Health closed up 12.4% on Tuesday after rising as much as 25% earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALFI, INC. 108.85% 16.29 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES, INC. -29.44% 7 Delayed Quote.1,317.14%
All news about ALFI, INC.
05:31pALFI  : shares more than double, other 'meme stocks' mixed
RE
03:58pCORRECTION : Alfi Sets Post-IPO High on $2 Million Share Buyback
MT
02:56pALFI  : Sets Post-IPO High on $2 Billion Share Buyback
MT
06/17ALFI Installs 10,000 Digital Screens in Ubers, Lyfts Vehicles in Miami, 9 Mor..
MT
06/15Alfi Agrees to Ship 10,000 Digital Tablets to Uber, Lyft Drivers
MT
06/10ALFI  : Note 2 going concern and management's liquidity plans
AQ
05/11SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Pare Earlier Slide As Chipmakers Climb Back to Nearl..
MT
05/10ALFI, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
05/06ALFI, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
05/04ALFI  : Prices $15.5 Million IPO, Secures Nasdaq Listing Approval
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,56 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 96,4 M 96,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart ALFI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alfi, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,80 $
Average target price 10,90 $
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul A. Pereira Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis M. W. McIntosh Chief Financial Officer
Charles Raglan Pereira Chief Technology Officer
Allison Ficken Independent Director
Frank Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALFI, INC.0.00%96
ACCENTURE PLC9.32%181 515
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.14.33%163 177
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.50%131 035
INFOSYS LIMITED19.47%85 850
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.48%83 602