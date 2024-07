Banco Azteca del Peru SA is a Peru-based financial institution principally engaged in the commercial banking sector. The Bank’s products and services include current and saving accounts, fixed-term deposits, automotive and life insurance policies, debit cards, consumer and personal loans, among others. As of December 31, 2011, the Bank operated a network of 116 branches located nationwide, and Grupo Elektra SA de CV was its majority shareholder with 99% of its interest.

Sector Banks