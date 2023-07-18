(Alliance News) - Alfio Bardolla Training Group Spa announced Tuesday that in the week of July 10 to 14, it made a buyback of 9,450 of its own ordinary shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.2081, for a total value of EUR20,867.00.

As a result of these transactions, Alfio Bardolla Training Group holds a total of 76,300 treasury shares, representing approximately 1.5 percent of the outstanding shares.

Alfio Bardolla Training Group's stock on Tuesday closed flat at EUR2.24 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.