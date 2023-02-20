Alfonsino, ad Iodice divests and buys shares

(Alliance News) - Alfonsino Spa announced Monday that CEO Carmine Iodice has sold 24,000 shares and purchased, in another transaction, 5,000 shares.

In the first transaction, he sold 18,000 shares at an average price of EUR1.0811 for a total of EUR19,459.80.

In a second tranche, he sold 6,000 at EUR1.19 each for a countervalue of EUR7,140.

Finally, Iodice acquired 5,000 shares at EUR1.238 each for a total of EUR6,190.

Alfonsino's stock trades in the green by 5.8 percent at EUR1.14 per share.

