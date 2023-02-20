Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alfonsino S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALF   IT0005466039

ALFONSINO S.P.A.

(ALF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:11:39 2023-02-20 am EST
1.134 EUR   +5.59%
08:12aAlfonsino, ad Iodice divests and buys shares
AN
07:42aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Agatos bullish; GEL closes segment
AN
02/17Mib down; banks up 30 percent since start of year
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alfonsino, ad Iodice divests and buys shares

02/20/2023 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Alfonsino Spa announced Monday that CEO Carmine Iodice has sold 24,000 shares and purchased, in another transaction, 5,000 shares.

In the first transaction, he sold 18,000 shares at an average price of EUR1.0811 for a total of EUR19,459.80.

In a second tranche, he sold 6,000 at EUR1.19 each for a countervalue of EUR7,140.

Finally, Iodice acquired 5,000 shares at EUR1.238 each for a total of EUR6,190.

Alfonsino's stock trades in the green by 5.8 percent at EUR1.14 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ALFONSINO S.P.A.
08:12aAlfonsino, ad Iodice divests and buys shares
AN
07:42aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Agatos bullish; GEL closes ..
AN
02/17Mib down; banks up 30 percent since start of year
AN
02/17Lists bearish; BPER touches annual high
AN
02/17Mib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
02/17Mib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
02/16Mib at more than one-year highs; Tenaris bullish
AN
02/16Mib at annual high; Tenaris takes top spot
AN
02/16Europeans up, well Tenaris on Mib after accounts
AN
02/16Alfonsino announces partnership with Mediaset Group's Beintoo
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4,78 M 5,09 M 5,09 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,07 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,4 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 100%
Chart ALFONSINO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alfonsino S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFONSINO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,07 €
Average target price 1,26 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Managers and Directors
Carmine Iodice Chief Executive Officer
Valerio Chiacchio Head-Financial Operations
Domenico Pascarella Chief Marketing Officer
Armando Cipriani Chief Technology Officer
Fulvio Citaredo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFONSINO S.P.A.123.98%14
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-6.68%38 116
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.-6.92%20 251
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.12.04%14 159
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-12.44%8 814
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.-7.35%2 866