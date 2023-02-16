Alfonsino announces partnership with Mediaset Group's Beintoo

(Alliance News) - Alfonsino Spa announced Thursday that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Beintoo Spa, a data company of the Mediaset group, operating in the digital advertising and data-driven marketing sectors.

This agreement, aims to further boost the advertising revenue of Alfonsino Media Platform, a business unit launched on Oct. 11, 2022, and intended for the promotion of third parties, such as companies and brands, through the sale of in-app spaces.

The implementation of Beintoo's proprietary technologies will help extend the operating profile of the advertising platform, both in terms of reach and volume.

"We are thrilled to be able to announce this expansion of operations on the Media Platform through the partnership with Beintoo, which represents an important step forward for us in the growth path of the Business Unit commented Domenico Pascarella, president and cmo of Alfonsino Leveraging programmatic advertising will allow us to conduct an increasingly qualitative management of our in-app space offering, hopefully increasing the chances of a constant and lasting turnover."

Alfonsino trades in the green by 7.6 percent at EUR1.25 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.