  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alfonsino S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALF   IT0005466039

ALFONSINO S.P.A.

(ALF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:23:55 2023-02-16 am EST
1.248 EUR   +7.59%
03:26aAlfonsino announces partnership with Mediaset Group's Beintoo
AN
02/15ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Alfonsino flies; Siav on bottom
AN
02/15Mib swinging; Amplifon on the highs
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alfonsino announces partnership with Mediaset Group's Beintoo

02/16/2023 | 03:26am EST
(Alliance News) - Alfonsino Spa announced Thursday that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Beintoo Spa, a data company of the Mediaset group, operating in the digital advertising and data-driven marketing sectors.

This agreement, aims to further boost the advertising revenue of Alfonsino Media Platform, a business unit launched on Oct. 11, 2022, and intended for the promotion of third parties, such as companies and brands, through the sale of in-app spaces.

The implementation of Beintoo's proprietary technologies will help extend the operating profile of the advertising platform, both in terms of reach and volume.

"We are thrilled to be able to announce this expansion of operations on the Media Platform through the partnership with Beintoo, which represents an important step forward for us in the growth path of the Business Unit commented Domenico Pascarella, president and cmo of Alfonsino Leveraging programmatic advertising will allow us to conduct an increasingly qualitative management of our in-app space offering, hopefully increasing the chances of a constant and lasting turnover."

Alfonsino trades in the green by 7.6 percent at EUR1.25 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 4,78 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,07 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,16 €
Average target price 1,26 €
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
Managers and Directors
Carmine Iodice Chief Executive Officer
Valerio Chiacchio Head-Financial Operations
Domenico Pascarella Chief Marketing Officer
Armando Cipriani Chief Technology Officer
Fulvio Citaredo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFONSINO S.P.A.141.92%15
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.22%39 625
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.-0.45%21 247
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.11.11%14 051
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-6.27%9 458
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.-4.22%2 970