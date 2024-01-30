(Alliance News) - Alfonsino Spa on Tuesday reported preliminary revenues for 2023, in which they came in at EUR4.3 million, down 7.0 percent from EUR4.6 million for 2022.

The company reported that the number of orders received in the period was 473,000, down more than 12 percent from the previous year.

On the other hand, the average cart rises 4.2 percent on 2022 to EUR23.95, as does the turnover per order, which stands at EUR9.05 and improves by 5.0 percent compared to the same period last year.

Also positive are the figures on the average shipment fee - at EUR2.86 and up 6.0 percent - and revenues from services and supplies of around EUR178,000, up 16 percent compared to 2022 operations, when they were around EUR153,000.

Carmine Iodice, CEO of Alfonsino, commented, "We welcome these first preliminary figures with great confidence and satisfaction. The main objective of the fiscal year just ended was to accelerate the business optimization processes to achieve full financial sustainability in the shortest possible time. The introduction of the Rushers platform during the last quarter of 2023 and its gradual integration within the Alfonsino business model have, to date, produced excellent results, marking a decisive turnaround on the margins of the business."

"The slight decline in turnover should not be attributed to competitive or market factors, but rather to the deliberate and conscious decision to change the very foundations of our infrastructure, precisely with a view to achieving marginality in the short term. This streamlining, together with the redistribution of shipping costs and the reduction of operating costs, has allowed us to operate virtuously across all components that make up our value chain, positioning us best to significantly approach our Ebitda and cash flow targets."

Alfonsino on Monday closed flat at EUR0.65 per share.

