Alfonsino widens loss in 2022; NFP is cash positive

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Alfonsino Spa on Tuesday approved the draft financial statements for fiscal year 2022, which closed with a net loss of EUR1.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the noted loss of EUR500,000 as of Dec. 2021.

Revenues from sales and services amounted to approximately EUR4.6 million, up 17 percent from fiscal year 2021 and in line with the preliminary figure announced on January 17, 2023. Sales revenues also reflect the increase in the total number of orders, which is 20% higher year-on-year.

Value of production amounted to EUR5.8 million compared to EUR4.6 million in the previous year, a change of about 25 percent.

Ebitda as of December 31, 2022 is negative EUR1.9 million, down from negative EUR100,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Ebit is negative about EUR2.5 million, down from negative EUR600,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Net financial position, as of Dec. 31, 2022, is cash positive by about EUR500,000 down from positive EUR1.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Alfonsino closed Tuesday's session in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR0.81 per share.

