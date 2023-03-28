Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alfonsino S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALF   IT0005466039

ALFONSINO S.P.A.

(ALF)
  Report
2023-03-28
0.7260 EUR   +2.11%
Alfonsino widens loss in 2022; NFP is cash positive

03/28/2023 | 12:58pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Alfonsino Spa on Tuesday approved the draft financial statements for fiscal year 2022, which closed with a net loss of EUR1.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the noted loss of EUR500,000 as of Dec. 2021.

Revenues from sales and services amounted to approximately EUR4.6 million, up 17 percent from fiscal year 2021 and in line with the preliminary figure announced on January 17, 2023. Sales revenues also reflect the increase in the total number of orders, which is 20% higher year-on-year.

Value of production amounted to EUR5.8 million compared to EUR4.6 million in the previous year, a change of about 25 percent.

Ebitda as of December 31, 2022 is negative EUR1.9 million, down from negative EUR100,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Ebit is negative about EUR2.5 million, down from negative EUR600,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Net financial position, as of Dec. 31, 2022, is cash positive by about EUR500,000 down from positive EUR1.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Alfonsino closed Tuesday's session in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR0.81 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 4,78 M 5,15 M 5,15 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,07 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,89 M 9,58 M 9,58 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 100%
ALFONSINO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alfonsino S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFONSINO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,71 €
Average target price 1,26 €
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
Managers and Directors
Carmine Iodice Chief Executive Officer
Valerio Chiacchio Head-Financial Operations
Domenico Pascarella Chief Marketing Officer
Armando Cipriani Chief Technology Officer
Fulvio Citaredo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFONSINO S.P.A.48.28%10
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-7.84%38 189
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.4.76%22 746
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.2.50%13 096
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.25%8 992
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.-17.38%2 579
