ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Alfonsino flies; Siav on bottom

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Alfonsino takes the top spot and rises 19%. The stock has risen 75 percent in the past thirty days and 4.4 percent in the last six months, while leaving 54 percent on the parterre.

Ulysses Biomed goes up 18% to EUR2.36 per share. The stock has gained 83% in the last month and 33% in the last six months, while it has dropped 22% in the last twelve months.

LOSERS

Siav falls to the bottom and loses 7.4 percent to EUR3.00 per share. The stock has given up 0.3% in the last month and 33% in the last six months.

Spindox also goes down, giving up 4.4%. The company approved key consolidated financial and economic data for the full year 2022 closed with a consolidated value of production of EUR82.3 million, up 19% from 2021.

Consolidated Ebitda stood at EUR6.3 million, up 6.8% from December 31, 2021, with a margin of 7.7% of the value of production. This value was 8.6 percent in 2021.

The Consolidated Net Financial Position as of December 31, 2022 was negative EUR3.9 million compared to a positive value of EUR1.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

