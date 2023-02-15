Advanced search
    ALF   IT0005466039

ALFONSINO S.P.A.

(ALF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:46:55 2023-02-15 am EST
1.048 EUR   +19.09%
07:36aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Alfonsino flies; Siav on bottom
AN
06:10aMib swinging; Amplifon on the highs
AN
04:00aLists cautious and contrasted; on the Mib advances TIM
AN
ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Alfonsino flies; Siav on bottom

02/15/2023 | 07:36am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Alfonsino takes the top spot and rises 19%. The stock has risen 75 percent in the past thirty days and 4.4 percent in the last six months, while leaving 54 percent on the parterre.

----------

Ulysses Biomed goes up 18% to EUR2.36 per share. The stock has gained 83% in the last month and 33% in the last six months, while it has dropped 22% in the last twelve months.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Siav falls to the bottom and loses 7.4 percent to EUR3.00 per share. The stock has given up 0.3% in the last month and 33% in the last six months.

----------

Spindox also goes down, giving up 4.4%. The company approved key consolidated financial and economic data for the full year 2022 closed with a consolidated value of production of EUR82.3 million, up 19% from 2021.

Consolidated Ebitda stood at EUR6.3 million, up 6.8% from December 31, 2021, with a margin of 7.7% of the value of production. This value was 8.6 percent in 2021.

The Consolidated Net Financial Position as of December 31, 2022 was negative EUR3.9 million compared to a positive value of EUR1.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALFONSINO S.P.A. 19.09% 1.048 Delayed Quote.83.52%
SIAV S.P.A. -7.41% 3 Delayed Quote.4.52%
SPINDOX S.P.A. -4.35% 11 Delayed Quote.33.72%
ULISSE BIOMED S.P.A. 18.12% 2.36 Delayed Quote.96.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 4,78 M 5,13 M 5,13 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,07 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 100%
Chart ALFONSINO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alfonsino S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFONSINO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,88 €
Average target price 1,26 €
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Managers and Directors
Carmine Iodice Chief Executive Officer
Valerio Chiacchio Head-Financial Operations
Domenico Pascarella Chief Marketing Officer
Armando Cipriani Chief Technology Officer
Fulvio Citaredo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFONSINO S.P.A.83.52%12
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-0.80%40 769
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.1.90%21 660
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.11.66%14 202
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-0.50%10 079
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.-2.64%3 030