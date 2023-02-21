ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Eles bullish; Alfonsino gives ground

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Eles rises 8.5 percent to EUR2.10 per share. The company reported that 2022 revenues rose 15 percent year-on-year to EUR21.9 million from EUR19 million a year earlier.

Expert.ai advances 7.6 percent, bringing the price to EUR0.8740.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Alfonsino gives up 4.1% to EUR1.12 per share, with the stock repricing after eve's green with over 9.5%.

High Quality Food retreats 3.9% to EUR1.1050. The stock on weekly phase marks a depreciation of more than 11%.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.