Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Alfonsino S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALF   IT0005466039

ALFONSINO S.P.A.

(ALF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:59:14 2023-02-21 am EST
1.128 EUR   -4.08%
07:38aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Eles bullish; Alfonsino gives ground
AN
02:32aEuropeans down; wait for PMI flash.
AN
02/20Mib down; Biorea bullish with aucap start
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Eles bullish; Alfonsino gives ground

02/21/2023 | 07:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Eles rises 8.5 percent to EUR2.10 per share. The company reported that 2022 revenues rose 15 percent year-on-year to EUR21.9 million from EUR19 million a year earlier.

Expert.ai advances 7.6 percent, bringing the price to EUR0.8740.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Alfonsino gives up 4.1% to EUR1.12 per share, with the stock repricing after eve's green with over 9.5%.

High Quality Food retreats 3.9% to EUR1.1050. The stock on weekly phase marks a depreciation of more than 11%.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALFONSINO S.P.A. -4.08% 1.128 Delayed Quote.145.26%
ELES SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT S.P.A. 5.94% 2.05 Delayed Quote.22.08%
EXPERT.AI S.P.A. 6.65% 0.866 Delayed Quote.31.60%
HIGH QUALITY FOOD S.P.A. -3.91% 1.105 Delayed Quote.5.99%
All news about ALFONSINO S.P.A.
07:38aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Eles bullish; Alfonsino giv..
AN
02:32aEuropeans down; wait for PMI flash.
AN
02/20Mib down; Biorea bullish with aucap start
AN
02/20Alfonsino, ad Iodice divests and buys shares
AN
02/20ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Agatos bullish; GEL closes ..
AN
02/17Mib down; banks up 30 percent since start of year
AN
02/17Lists bearish; BPER touches annual high
AN
02/17Mib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
02/17Mib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
02/16Mib at more than one-year highs; Tenaris bullish
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4,78 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,07 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 100%
Chart ALFONSINO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Alfonsino S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFONSINO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,18 €
Average target price 1,26 €
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
Managers and Directors
Carmine Iodice Chief Executive Officer
Valerio Chiacchio Head-Financial Operations
Domenico Pascarella Chief Marketing Officer
Armando Cipriani Chief Technology Officer
Fulvio Citaredo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFONSINO S.P.A.145.26%16
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.78%38 965
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.-6.92%20 251
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.11.66%14 142
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.80%8 996
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.-7.30%2 873