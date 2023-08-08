Revenue and profit increased due to market growth and the impact of changes to distribution systems by some pharmaceutical manufacturers, despite the impact of drug price revisions in April 2023.
1Q FY22
1Q FY23
YOY Change
(Million Yen)
Amount
% of Sales
Amount
% of Sales
Amount
%
Net sales
585,439
－
631,595
－
46,155
107.9
Gross profit
30,273
5.17
34,672
5.49
4,399
114.5
SG&A expenses
27,830
4.75
29,376
4.65
1,546
105.6
Operating income
2,443
0.42
5,295
0.84
2,852
216.7
* Crecon Research & Consulting Inc. ** Internal material
Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business
Sales Constituent Ratio and Settlement Rate
Sales Constituent Ratio by Category
1Q FY22
1Q FY23
(%)
% of Sales
YOY Change
% of Sales
YOY Change
Products with drug creation premiums
35.8
115.6
39.0
123.3
Patented drugs, etc.
38.5
105.2
37.3
114.5
Long-listed drugs
13.3
76.7
11.7
74.6
Generic drugs
12.4
99.8
12.0
105.8
Settlement Rate (Value Basis)
1Q FY21
1Q FY22
1Q FY23
12.8％
13.7％
11.9%
Alfresa Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company primarily engaged in the wholesale of drugs. The Company operates in four business segments. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale of medical products, test reagents, as well as medical equipment and materials. The Self Medication Wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale of general drugs. The Pharmaceutical Manufacture segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, test reagents, medical equipment and implements, as well as pharmaceutical powders. The Medical-Related segment is mainly engaged in operation of pharmacies. The others business is engaged in the information system business, the transportation business, the warehousing business, the insurance agency business, the real estate management business, the sale of miscellaneous goods, as well as the manpower dispatching business, among others.