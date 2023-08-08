Alfresa Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company primarily engaged in the wholesale of drugs. The Company operates in four business segments. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale of medical products, test reagents, as well as medical equipment and materials. The Self Medication Wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale of general drugs. The Pharmaceutical Manufacture segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, test reagents, medical equipment and implements, as well as pharmaceutical powders. The Medical-Related segment is mainly engaged in operation of pharmacies. The others business is engaged in the information system business, the transportation business, the warehousing business, the insurance agency business, the real estate management business, the sale of miscellaneous goods, as well as the manpower dispatching business, among others.