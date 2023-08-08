Briefing on Business Results for the Firs Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2024

(April - June 2023)

Announced on August 8, 2023 Alfresa Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Profit and Loss

1Q FY22

1Q FY23

YOY Change

Million Yen)

Amount

% of Sales

Amount

% of

Amount

%

Sales

Net sales

657,122

709,056

51,934

107.9

Gross profit

42,493

6.47

47,815

6.74

5,322

112.5

SG&A expenses

39,404

6.00

41,979

5.92

2,575

106.5

Operating income

3,088

0.47

5,835

0.82

2,746

188.9

Ordinary profit

3,706

0.56

6,418

0.91

2,712

173.2

Profit attributable to

2,124

0.32

4,049

0.57

1,924

190.6

owners of the parent

1

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Million Yen, %)

March 31, 2023

Composition

June 30, 2023

Composition

Change

Current assets

1,034,527

77.2

1,069,819

77.0

35,291

Cash, deposits, and marketable securities

160,122

12.0

169,387

12.2

9,265

Trade notes and accounts receivable

623,654

46.5

657,398

47.3

33,743

Inventories

152,791

11.4

149,646

10.8

-3,144

Non-current assets

305,325

22.8

319,321

23.0

13,996

Property, plant and equipment, and

194,681

14.5

196,809

14.2

2,127

intangible assets

Investments and other assets

110,643

8.3

122,511

8.8

11,868

Total assets

1,339,852

100.0

1,389,140

100.0

49,287

Current liabilities

825,732

61.6

881,510

63.5

55,778

Trade notes and accounts payable

780,343

58.2

829,054

59.7

48,710

Long-term liabilities

25,784

1.9

27,704

2.0

1,919

Net assets

488,335

36.4

479,925

34.5

-8,409

Non-controlling interests

244

0.0

264

0.0

20

Total liabilities and net assets

1,339,852

100.0

1,389,140

100.0

49,287

2

Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business

  • Ethical pharmaceuticals : Market growth rate* +5.6%, the Company's market share** 24.5%
  • Revenue and profit increased due to market growth and the impact of changes to distribution systems by some pharmaceutical manufacturers, despite the impact of drug price revisions in April 2023.

1Q FY22

1Q FY23

YOY Change

(Million Yen)

Amount

% of Sales

Amount

% of Sales

Amount

%

Net sales

585,439

631,595

46,155

107.9

Gross profit

30,273

5.17

34,672

5.49

4,399

114.5

SG&A expenses

27,830

4.75

29,376

4.65

1,546

105.6

Operating income

2,443

0.42

5,295

0.84

2,852

216.7

* Crecon Research & Consulting Inc. ** Internal material

3

Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business

Sales Constituent Ratio and Settlement Rate

Sales Constituent Ratio by Category

1Q FY22

1Q FY23

(%)

% of Sales

YOY Change

% of Sales

YOY Change

Products with drug creation premiums

35.8

115.6

39.0

123.3

Patented drugs, etc.

38.5

105.2

37.3

114.5

Long-listed drugs

13.3

76.7

11.7

74.6

Generic drugs

12.4

99.8

12.0

105.8

Settlement Rate (Value Basis)

1Q FY21

1Q FY22

1Q FY23

12.8

13.7

11.9%

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alfresa Holdings Corporation published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 06:47:09 UTC.