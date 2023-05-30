Alfresa : Notice of the 20th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation.
(Code number 2784) May 31, 2023 (The start date of measures for electronic provision May 31, 2023)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Ryuji Arakawa
Representative Director & President
Alfresa Holdings Corporation
1-1-3, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 20TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The 20th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Alfresa Holdings Corporation (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and matters to be provided electronically are posted on the Company's website.
The same information is also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Access the website below, enter the issue name (company name) "Alfresa" or the securities code "2784" to search, select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the information.
As for your attendance of the meeting in person, please consider it upon confirming the spread states of COVID-19 on the day and your health condition, etc. We kindly request that you consider exercising your voting rights in advance in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders on the matters to be provided electronically, and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 (JST).
You may also view the live streaming of the proceedings of the General Meeting of Shareholders via the Internet on the day of the meeting.
1. Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 (JST)
2. Place:
Fuji room, 4th Floor, Hotel Grand Arc Hanzomon
1-1, Hayabusacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
(Please refer to the "General Meeting of Shareholders Venue Map" on the last
page. (in Japanese only))
3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported:
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Proposal 2:
The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports of the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 20th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the Company's 20th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
Election of Eleven (11) Directors
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
If any revisions have been made to matters to be provided electronically, the revisions will be posted on the Company's website and the Tokyo Stock Exchange's website.
Announcement on Exercise of Voting Rights:
If attending the meeting in person:
Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 (JST) (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
Please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. (You do not need to sign or seal.)
If you will be attending the meeting by proxy, please have the proxy submit a power of attorney and the Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the venue. (Provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation limit proxies to other shareholders with voting rights.)
In order to conserve resources, please also bring this notice with you to the meeting venue.
If not attending the meeting in person:
Exercising your rights by mail:
Voting Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 (JST)
Please mark your vote for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and send it by mail without postage stamps.
Please ensure that the mail is received by the voting deadline.
If there is no indication of your vote for or against a proposal, it shall be deemed as an indication of approval.
Exercising your rights via the Internet:
Voting Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 (JST)
Please access the designated website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), and enter your votes for or against the proposals by the voting deadline.
Multiple voting
If you exercise your voting rights by two different methods, that is, via the Internet as well as by mailing your Voting Rights Exercise Form, your voting results via the Internet shall be deemed valid.
If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet more than once, only your final vote shall be deemed valid.
Charges to be incurred in relation to accessing the voting rights exercise site
Charges to be incurred in relation to accessing the voting rights exercise site (Internet connection charge, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders.
Shareholders using a smartphone
You can now exercise your voting rights using a smartphone without entering the "login ID" and "temporary password."
[Platform for Electronic Exercise of Voting Rights]
If nominee shareholders such as trust & custody services banks, etc. (including standing proxies) make prior application to use Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors operated by ICJ, Inc. established by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., etc., such shareholders may use the said platform as an electromagnetic method for exercising voting rights at the General Meetings of Shareholders of the Company in addition to the exercise of voting rights via the Internet pursuant to the above.
Contact for inquiries in relation to systems, etc.
Stock Transfer Agency Division (Help Desk), Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Phone: 0120-173-027 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (JST), toll free)
Information on Internet Live Streaming:
In order to enable shareholders to view the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders from their homes or other locations, the Company will offer live Internet streaming of the meeting as follows.
1. Date and time of streaming
10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 (JST)
to the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders
The live viewing website becomes accessible at around 9:30 a.m., 30 minutes before the start time.
The live viewing will be available in Japanese only.
2. How to watch the live stream
Please access the "Engagement Portal" (the "Website") by entering the following URL directly on your computer or smartphone, or by reading the QR code.
Viewing the live stream is not considered to be attending the General Meeting of Shareholders under the Companies Act, and therefore you will not be able to exercise your voting rights, ask any questions, and make any comments including motions.
The live stream of the meeting will be limited to the shareholders only.
It is strictly prohibited to film, record, or save the live stream, or to make it available to the public through social media.
Please note that due to factors such as the Internet communication environment, video and audio may be distorted, transmission may be interrupted, and other problems may occur.
Please note that Internet Explorer is not supported. Also, you may not be able to view the live stream depending on your device or network environment.
Any costs incurred in accessing the Website for streaming (Internet connection fees, communication fees, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholder.
If you have lost the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, please contact the following.
4. Information for Shareholders Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
In consideration of the privacy of the shareholders and other matters, we will only film the screen image and the area around the seats of officers for the live stream. However, there may be cases where shareholders in attendance are unavoidably filmed. Thank you for your understanding.
[Contact points for inquiries regarding the Website]
Stock Transfer Agency Division,
0120-676-808 (toll free)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Reception time:
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (JST) (except Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) On the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders:
From 9:00 a.m. to the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders
