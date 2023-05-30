Alfresa : Notice of the 20th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation.

(Code number 2784) May 31, 2023 (The start date of measures for electronic provision May 31, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Ryuji Arakawa

Representative Director & President

Alfresa Holdings Corporation

1-1-3, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 20TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The 20th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Alfresa Holdings Corporation (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and matters to be provided electronically are posted on the Company's website.

The Company's website https://www.alfresa.com/eng/ir/meeting/

The same information is also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Access the website below, enter the issue name (company name) "Alfresa" or the securities code "2784" to search, select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the information.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's website https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

As for your attendance of the meeting in person, please consider it upon confirming the spread states of COVID-19 on the day and your health condition, etc. We kindly request that you consider exercising your voting rights in advance in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders on the matters to be provided electronically, and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 (JST).

You may also view the live streaming of the proceedings of the General Meeting of Shareholders via the Internet on the day of the meeting.

1. Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 (JST)

2. Place: Fuji room, 4th Floor, Hotel Grand Arc Hanzomon 1-1, Hayabusacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan (Please refer to the "General Meeting of Shareholders Venue Map" on the last page. (in Japanese only))

- 1 -