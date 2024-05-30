Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation. (Code number 2784) June 3, 2024 (The start date of measures for electronic provision May 31, 2024) To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Ryuji Arakawa Representative Director & President Alfresa Holdings Corporation 1-1-3, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan NOTICE OF THE 21ST ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS The 21st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Alfresa Holdings Corporation (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below. In convening the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and matters to be provided electronically are posted on the Company's website. The Company's website https://www.alfresa.com/eng/ir/meeting/ The same information is also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Access the website below, enter the issue name (company name) "Alfresa" or the securities code "2784" to search, select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the information. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's website https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders on the matters to be provided electronically, and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST). You may also view the live streaming of the proceedings of the General Meeting of Shareholders via the Internet on the day of the meeting. 1. Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST) 2. Place: Fuji room, 4th Floor, Hotel Grand Arc Hanzomon 1-1, Hayabusacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan (Please refer to the "General Meeting of Shareholders Venue Map" on the last page. (in Japanese only)) - 1 -

3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported: Proposals to be resolved: Proposal 1: Proposal 2: The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports of the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 21 st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 21 st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) Election of Eleven (11) Directors Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member If any revisions have been made to matters to be provided electronically, the revisions will be posted on the Company's website and the Tokyo Stock Exchange's website. - 2 -

Announcement on Exercise of Voting Rights: If attending the meeting in person: Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST) (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.) Please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. (You do not need to sign or seal.) If you will be attending the meeting by proxy, please have the proxy submit a power of attorney and the Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the venue. (Provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation limit proxies to other shareholders with voting rights.) In order to conserve resources, please also bring this notice with you to the meeting venue. If not attending the meeting in person: Exercising your rights by mail: Voting Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST) Please mark your vote for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and send it by mail without postage stamps. Please ensure that the mail is received by the voting deadline. If there is no indication of your vote for or against a proposal, it shall be deemed as an indication of approval. Exercising your rights via the Internet: Voting Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST) Please access the designated website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), and enter your votes for or against the proposals by the voting deadline. Multiple voting If you exercise your voting rights by two different methods, that is, via the Internet as well as by mailing your Voting Rights Exercise Form, your voting results via the Internet shall be deemed valid.

If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet more than once, only your final vote shall be deemed valid. Charges to be incurred in relation to accessing the voting rights exercise site Charges to be incurred in relation to accessing the voting rights exercise site (Internet connection charge, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders. Shareholders using a smartphone You can now exercise your voting rights using a smartphone without entering the "login ID" and "temporary password." [Platform for Electronic Exercise of Voting Rights] If nominee shareholders such as trust & custody services banks, etc. (including standing proxies) make prior application to use Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors operated by ICJ, Inc. established by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., etc., such shareholders may use the said platform as an electromagnetic method for exercising voting rights at the General Meetings of Shareholders of the Company. Contact for inquiries in relation to systems, etc. Stock Transfer Agency Division (Help Desk), Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Phone: 0120-173-027 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (JST), toll free) - 3 -

Information on Internet Live Streaming: In order to enable shareholders to view the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders from their homes or other locations, the Company will offer live Internet streaming of the meeting as follows. 1. Date and time of streaming 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST) to the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders The live viewing website becomes accessible at around 9:30 a.m., 30 minutes before the start time.

The live viewing will be available in Japanese only. 2. How to watch the live stream Please access the "Engagement Portal" (the "Website") by entering the following URL directly on your computer or smartphone, or by reading the QR code. URL https://engagement-portal.tr.mufg.jp/ (QR code) After accessing the Website, please follow the instructions on the screen and enter your ID and password. ID: The "login ID" (15 half-width alphanumeric characters) indicated on the duplicate (right side) of the Voting Rights Exercise Form Password: The "temporary password" (six digit half-width numbers) indicated on the duplicate (right side) of the Voting Rights Exercise Form Before posting your vote, please keep 1) and 2) with you or detach the duplicate (right side) of the Voting Rights Exercise Form and post it. Please click the "Watch Live on the Day" button on the Website. Check the "I agree to the Terms of Use" checkbox after confirming the Terms of Use. Then click the "Watch" button. 3. Notes on viewing It may not be possible to conduct live streaming due to unavoidable circumstances. In such cases, we will notify you via our website ( https://www.alfresa.com/ir/meeting/) . Viewing the live stream is not considered to be attending the General Meeting of Shareholders under the Companies Act, and therefore you will not be able to exercise your voting rights, ask any questions, and make any comments including motions. The live stream of the meeting will be limited to the shareholders only. It is strictly prohibited to film, record, or save the live stream, or to make it available to the public through social media. Please note that due to factors such as the Internet communication environment, video and audio may be distorted, transmission may be interrupted, and other problems may occur. Please note that Internet Explorer is not supported. Also, you may not be able to view the live stream depending on your device or network environment. Any costs incurred in accessing the Website for streaming (Internet connection fees, communication fees, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholder. If you have lost the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, please contact the following. 4 -

4. Information for Shareholders Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders In consideration of the privacy of the shareholders and other matters, we will only film the screen image and the area around the seats of officers for the live stream. However, there may be cases where shareholders in attendance are unavoidably filmed. Thank you for your understanding. [Contact points for inquiries regarding the Website] Stock Transfer Agency Division, 0120-676-808 (toll free) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Reception time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (JST) (except Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) On the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders: From 9:00 a.m. to the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders - 5 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal 1: Election of Eleven (11) Directors The terms of office of all Directors (eleven (11) Directors) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, we would like to propose the election of eleven (11) Directors. The candidates are as follows: Current position and responsibilities Term of Attendance of No. Name Board of Directors' in the Company office meetings Position: Representative Director & 100% 1 [To be reelected] Ryuji Arakawa President 8 years Responsibilities: (18 of 18 meetings) - Position: Representative Director & Deputy President Responsibilities: Assistant to the President, General 100% 2 [To be reelected] Seiichi Kishida Affairs, Financial Planning, 5 years (18 of 18 meetings) Corporate Communication, Distribution Quality Supervision, Compliance & Risk Management Position: Representative Director & Deputy President 3 [To be reelected] Yusuke Fukujin Responsibilities: Ethical Pharmaceuticals 4 years 100% Wholesaling Business, Total (18 of 18 meetings) Supply Chain Service, International Business Position: Director, Vice President & 4 [To be reelected] Shigeki Ohashi Executive Officer 2 year 100% Responsibilities: General Manager of Group (18 of 18 meetings) Ethical Wholesaling Business Position: Director, Vice President & Executive Officer 5 [To be reelected] Toshiki Tanaka Responsibilities: Group Management Strategy, 2 year 100% Human Resources Planning, IT / (18 of 18 meetings) Digital Transformation (DX), Regenerative Medicine Business 6 [To be reelected] Hisashi Katsuki Position: Director 7 years 100% Responsibilities: - (18 of 18 meetings) 7 [To be reelected] Koichi Shimada Position: Director 6 years 100% Responsibilities: - (18 of 18 meetings) [To be reelected] Position: Director 100% 8 [Outside Director] Takashi Hara Responsibilities: Chairman, Corporate Governance 4 years (18 of 18 meetings) [Independent Director] Committee [To be reelected] Position: Director Responsibilities: Chairman, Nomination and 100% 9 [Outside Director] Manabu Kinoshita 4 years [Independent Director] Remuneration Committee for (18 of 18 meetings) Directors and Executive Officers [To be reelected] Position: Director 100% 10 [Outside Director] Toshie Takeuchi Responsibilities: - 4 years (18 of 18 meetings) [Independent Director] [To be reelected] Position: Director 100% 11 [Outside Director] Kimiko Kunimasa Responsibilities: - 2 year (18 of 18 meetings) [Independent Director] - 6 -

Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company, Number of No. Name shares of the significant concurrent positions and note related to candidate for directors Company held April 1987 Joined Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (currently Astellas Pharma Inc.) April 1999 Joined Chuyaku Co., Ltd. (currently Alfresa Corporation) June 2000 Director of Chuyaku Co., Ltd. June 2005 Managing Director of CS YAKUHIN CO., LTD. (currently Alfresa Corporation) June 2007 Senior Managing Director of CS YAKUHIN CO., LTD. June 2007 Director of the Company June 2008 Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of CS YAKUHIN CO., LTD. (currently Alfresa Corporation) Ryuji Arakawa April 2009 Representative Director & President of CS YAKUHIN CO., LTD. [To be reelected] June 2016 Director of the Company October 2016 Director, Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company, 64,220 Date of birth: Business Development & International Business April 2019 Director, Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company, March 5, 1963 Corporate Communication, Business Development & (age 61) International Business 1 Term of office at the April 2020 Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company, Corporate Communication, Business Development & conclusion of this International Business general meeting: June 2020 Representative Director & President of the Company (present) 8 years [Significant concurrent position] Attendance of Board None [Note related to candidate for Director] of Directors' No conflict of special interest exists between the candidate and the Company. meetings: 100% (18 out of 18 meetings) [Reasons for election as candidate for Director] As Representative Director, Mr. Ryuji Arakawa leads the Company and its Group companies to respond appropriately and flexibly to changes in the business environment. In addition, he has served as Representative Director, etc., of our operating companies and is deeply familiar with the general operations of the Company and its operating companies. He also has a wealth of experience and a proven track record including playing a central role in the expansion of business fields and the development of international business, particularly in Asia, among other accomplishments. He has been elected as a candidate for Director because he can be expected to capitalize on his wealth of experience and knowledge at the Board of Directors, to continue to strengthen the effectiveness of the Board of Directors' decision-making and supervisory functions. - 7 -

Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company, Number of No. Name shares of the significant concurrent positions and note related to candidate for directors Company held April 1982 Joined Nippon Shoji Kaisha, Ltd. (currently Alfresa Pharma Corporation) October 2008 General Manager of Accounting Department of Alfresa Corporation April 2013 General Manager of Human Resources Department of Alfresa Corporation April 2017 Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation, General Manager of Human Resources Department April 2018 Executive Officer of the Company, General Manager of Financial Planning Department April 2019 Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company, General Affairs, Financial Planning, General Manager of Financial Planning Department June 2019 Director, Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company, General Affairs, Financial Planning, General Manager of Financial Planning Department Seiichi Kishida April 2020 Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company, General Affairs, Financial Planning, Compliance & [To be reelected] Risk Management, Internal Control June 2020 Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of the Date of birth: Company, General Affairs, Finance, Corporate 8,266 Communication, Compliance & Risk Management March 31, 1960 June 2021 Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of the (age 64) Company, Financial Planning, Corporate Communication, 2 Term of office at the Compliance & Risk Management April 2022 Director & Deputy President of the Company, Assistant to the conclusion of this President, Financial Planning, Corporate Communication general meeting: April 2023 Director & Deputy President of the Company, Assistant to the 5 years President, General Affairs, Financial Planning, Corporate Attendance of Board Communication, Compliance & Risk Management June 2023 Representative Director & Deputy President of the Company, of Directors' Assistant to the President, General Affairs, Financial Planning, meetings: Corporate Communication, Compliance & Risk Management 100% (18 of 18 April 2024 Representative Director & Deputy President of the Company, meetings) Assistant to the President, General Affairs, Financial Planning, Corporate Communication, Distribution Quality Supervision, Compliance & Risk Management (present) [Significant concurrent position] None [Note related to candidate for Director] No conflict of special interest exists between the candidate and the Company. [Reasons for election as candidate for Director] Mr. Seiichi Kishida has experience in the practice of accounting, human resources, etc., at our key subsidiary, Alfresa Corporation, and has served as the person in charge of such functions. He also has a wealth of experience and a proven track record including serving as the person in charge of General Affairs, Financial Planning, Corporate Communications, and Compliance & Risk Management at the Company. He has been elected as a candidate for Director because he can be expected to capitalize on his wealth of experience and knowledge at the Board of Directors, to continue to strengthen the effectiveness of the Board of Directors' decision-making and supervisory functions. - 8 -

Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company, Number of No. Name shares of the significant concurrent positions and note related to candidate for directors Company held April 2000 Joined Fukujin Co., Ltd. (currently Alfresa Corporation) April 2011 General Manager of Logistics Planning Department, Logistics Division of Alfresa Corporation October 2012 General Manager of Sales Planning Department, Sales Division of Alfresa Corporation April 2014 Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation, General Manager of Sales Planning Department, Sales Division October 2014 Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation, General Manager of Management Planning Department, Management Strategy Division June 2016 Representative Director & President of Specialty Medical Distribution Corporation April 2018 Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation, Deputy General Manager of Logistics Division April 2019 Vice President & Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation, Yusuke Fukujin General Manager of Logistics Division June 2019 Director, Vice President & Executive Officer of Alfresa [To be reelected] Corporation, General Manager of Logistics Division April 2020 Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of Alfresa 2,046,788 Date of birth: Corporation, General Manager of Logistics Division June 2020 Representative Director & President of Alfresa Corporation June 27, 1976 (present) (age 47) 3 June 2020 Director of the Company Term of office at the April 2022 Director & Deputy President of the Company, Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business conclusion of this April 2023 Director & Deputy President of the Company, Ethical general meeting: Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business, Total Supply Chain 4 years Service Attendance of Board June 2023 Representative Director & Deputy President of the Company, Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business, Total Supply of Directors' Chain Service meetings: April 2024 Representative Director & Deputy President of the Company, 100% (18 out of 18 Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business, Total Supply meetings) Chain Service, International Business (present) [Significant concurrent position] Representative Director & President of Alfresa Corporation [Note related to candidate for Director] No conflict of special interest exists between the candidate and the Company. [Reasons for election as candidate for Director] Mr. Yusuke Fukujin is serving as Representative Director & President of Alfresa Corporation, which is our subsidiary that plays a core role in Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business, and is deeply familiar with the general operations of this business. In addition, he plays a central role in sales and distribution initiatives for specialty pharmaceuticals, a focus area for the Group, and also in the development of new business models. He has been elected as a candidate for Director because he can be expected to capitalize on his wealth of experience and knowledge at the Board of Directors, to continue to strengthen the effectiveness of the Board of Directors' decision-making and supervisory functions. - 9 -