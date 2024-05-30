Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation.
(Code number 2784) June 3, 2024 (The start date of measures for electronic provision May 31, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Ryuji Arakawa
Representative Director & President
Alfresa Holdings Corporation
1-1-3, Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 21ST ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The 21st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Alfresa Holdings Corporation (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and matters to be provided electronically are posted on the Company's website.
The Company's website https://www.alfresa.com/eng/ir/meeting/
The same information is also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Access the website below, enter the issue name (company name) "Alfresa" or the securities code "2784" to search, select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the information.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's website https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders on the matters to be provided electronically, and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST).
You may also view the live streaming of the proceedings of the General Meeting of Shareholders via the Internet on the day of the meeting.
1. Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST)
2. Place:
Fuji room, 4th Floor, Hotel Grand Arc Hanzomon
1-1, Hayabusacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
(Please refer to the "General Meeting of Shareholders Venue Map" on the last
page. (in Japanese only))
3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported:
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Proposal 2:
-
The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports of the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 21st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the Company's 21st Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Election of Eleven (11) Directors
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
If any revisions have been made to matters to be provided electronically, the revisions will be posted on the Company's website and the Tokyo Stock Exchange's website.
Announcement on Exercise of Voting Rights:
If attending the meeting in person:
Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST) (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
Please submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. (You do not need to sign or seal.)
If you will be attending the meeting by proxy, please have the proxy submit a power of attorney and the Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the venue. (Provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation limit proxies to other shareholders with voting rights.)
In order to conserve resources, please also bring this notice with you to the meeting venue.
If not attending the meeting in person:
Exercising your rights by mail:
Voting Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST)
Please mark your vote for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and send it by mail without postage stamps.
Please ensure that the mail is received by the voting deadline.
If there is no indication of your vote for or against a proposal, it shall be deemed as an indication of approval.
Exercising your rights via the Internet:
Voting Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST)
Please access the designated website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/), and enter your votes for or against the proposals by the voting deadline.
Multiple voting
- If you exercise your voting rights by two different methods, that is, via the Internet as well as by mailing your Voting Rights Exercise Form, your voting results via the Internet shall be deemed valid.
- If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet more than once, only your final vote shall be deemed valid.
Charges to be incurred in relation to accessing the voting rights exercise site
Charges to be incurred in relation to accessing the voting rights exercise site (Internet connection charge, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholders.
Shareholders using a smartphone
You can now exercise your voting rights using a smartphone without entering the "login ID" and "temporary password."
[Platform for Electronic Exercise of Voting Rights]
If nominee shareholders such as trust & custody services banks, etc. (including standing proxies) make prior application to use Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors operated by ICJ, Inc. established by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., etc., such shareholders may use the said platform as an electromagnetic method for exercising voting rights at the General Meetings of Shareholders of the Company.
Contact for inquiries in relation to systems, etc.
Stock Transfer Agency Division (Help Desk), Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Phone: 0120-173-027 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (JST), toll free)
Information on Internet Live Streaming:
In order to enable shareholders to view the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders from their homes or other locations, the Company will offer live Internet streaming of the meeting as follows.
1. Date and time of streaming
10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST)
to the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders
- The live viewing website becomes accessible at around 9:30 a.m., 30 minutes before the start time.
- The live viewing will be available in Japanese only.
2. How to watch the live stream
- Please access the "Engagement Portal" (the "Website") by entering the following URL directly on your computer or smartphone, or by reading the QR code.
URL
https://engagement-portal.tr.mufg.jp/
(QR code)
- After accessing the Website, please follow the instructions on the screen and enter your ID and password.
- ID: The "login ID" (15 half-width alphanumeric characters) indicated on the duplicate (right side) of the Voting Rights Exercise Form
- Password: The "temporary password" (six digit half-width numbers) indicated on the duplicate (right side) of the Voting Rights Exercise Form
- Before posting your vote, please keep 1) and 2) with you or detach the duplicate (right side) of the Voting Rights Exercise Form and post it.
- Please click the "Watch Live on the Day" button on the Website. Check the "I agree to the Terms of Use" checkbox after confirming the Terms of Use. Then click the "Watch" button.
3. Notes on viewing
- It may not be possible to conduct live streaming due to unavoidable circumstances. In such cases, we will notify you via our website (https://www.alfresa.com/ir/meeting/).
- Viewing the live stream is not considered to be attending the General Meeting of Shareholders under the Companies Act, and therefore you will not be able to exercise your voting rights, ask any questions, and make any comments including motions.
- The live stream of the meeting will be limited to the shareholders only.
- It is strictly prohibited to film, record, or save the live stream, or to make it available to the public through social media.
- Please note that due to factors such as the Internet communication environment, video and audio may be distorted, transmission may be interrupted, and other problems may occur.
- Please note that Internet Explorer is not supported. Also, you may not be able to view the live stream depending on your device or network environment.
- Any costs incurred in accessing the Website for streaming (Internet connection fees, communication fees, etc.) shall be borne by the shareholder.
- If you have lost the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, please contact the following.
4. Information for Shareholders Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
In consideration of the privacy of the shareholders and other matters, we will only film the screen image and the area around the seats of officers for the live stream. However, there may be cases where shareholders in attendance are unavoidably filmed. Thank you for your understanding.
[Contact points for inquiries regarding the Website]
Stock Transfer Agency Division,
0120-676-808 (toll free)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Reception time:
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (JST) (except Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) On the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders:
From 9:00 a.m. to the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Election of Eleven (11) Directors
The terms of office of all Directors (eleven (11) Directors) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, we would like to propose the election of eleven (11) Directors.
The candidates are as follows:
Current position and responsibilities
Term of
Attendance of
No.
Name
Board of Directors'
in the Company
office
meetings
Position:
Representative Director &
100%
1
[To be reelected]
Ryuji Arakawa
President
8 years
Responsibilities:
(18 of 18 meetings)
-
Position:
Representative Director & Deputy
President
Responsibilities:
Assistant to the President, General
100%
2
[To be reelected]
Seiichi Kishida
Affairs, Financial Planning,
5 years
(18 of 18 meetings)
Corporate Communication,
Distribution Quality Supervision,
Compliance & Risk Management
Position:
Representative Director & Deputy
President
3
[To be reelected]
Yusuke Fukujin
Responsibilities:
Ethical Pharmaceuticals
4 years
100%
Wholesaling Business, Total
(18 of 18 meetings)
Supply Chain Service,
International Business
Position:
Director, Vice President &
4
[To be reelected]
Shigeki Ohashi
Executive Officer
2 year
100%
Responsibilities:
General Manager of Group
(18 of 18 meetings)
Ethical Wholesaling Business
Position:
Director, Vice President &
Executive Officer
5
[To be reelected]
Toshiki Tanaka
Responsibilities:
Group Management Strategy,
2 year
100%
Human Resources Planning, IT /
(18 of 18 meetings)
Digital Transformation (DX),
Regenerative Medicine Business
6
[To be reelected]
Hisashi Katsuki
Position:
Director
7 years
100%
Responsibilities:
-
(18 of 18 meetings)
7
[To be reelected]
Koichi Shimada
Position:
Director
6 years
100%
Responsibilities:
-
(18 of 18 meetings)
[To be reelected]
Position:
Director
100%
8
[Outside Director]
Takashi Hara
Responsibilities:
Chairman, Corporate Governance
4 years
(18 of 18 meetings)
[Independent Director]
Committee
[To be reelected]
Position:
Director
Responsibilities:
Chairman, Nomination and
100%
9
[Outside Director]
Manabu Kinoshita
4 years
[Independent Director]
Remuneration Committee for
(18 of 18 meetings)
Directors and Executive Officers
[To be reelected]
Position:
Director
100%
10
[Outside Director]
Toshie Takeuchi
Responsibilities:
-
4 years
(18 of 18 meetings)
[Independent Director]
[To be reelected]
Position:
Director
100%
11
[Outside Director]
Kimiko Kunimasa
Responsibilities:
-
2 year
(18 of 18 meetings)
[Independent Director]
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company,
Number of
No.
Name
shares of the
significant concurrent positions and note related to candidate for directors
Company held
April 1987
Joined Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (currently Astellas
Pharma Inc.)
April 1999
Joined Chuyaku Co., Ltd. (currently Alfresa Corporation)
June 2000
Director of Chuyaku Co., Ltd.
June 2005
Managing Director of CS YAKUHIN CO., LTD. (currently
Alfresa Corporation)
June 2007
Senior Managing Director of CS YAKUHIN CO., LTD.
June 2007
Director of the Company
June 2008
Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of CS
YAKUHIN CO., LTD. (currently Alfresa Corporation)
Ryuji Arakawa
April 2009
Representative Director & President of CS YAKUHIN CO.,
LTD.
[To be reelected]
June 2016
Director of the Company
October 2016
Director, Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company,
64,220
Date of birth:
Business Development & International Business
April 2019
Director, Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company,
March 5, 1963
Corporate Communication, Business Development &
(age 61)
International Business
1
Term of office at the
April 2020
Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of the
Company, Corporate Communication, Business Development &
conclusion of this
International Business
general meeting:
June 2020
Representative Director & President of the Company (present)
8 years
[Significant concurrent position]
Attendance of Board
None
[Note related to candidate for Director]
of Directors'
No conflict of special interest exists between the candidate and the Company.
meetings:
100% (18 out of 18
meetings)
[Reasons for election as candidate for Director]
As Representative Director, Mr. Ryuji Arakawa leads the Company and its Group companies to respond appropriately and
flexibly to changes in the business environment. In addition, he has served as Representative Director, etc., of our operating
companies and is deeply familiar with the general operations of the Company and its operating companies. He also has a
wealth of experience and a proven track record including playing a central role in the expansion of business fields and the
development of international business, particularly in Asia, among other accomplishments. He has been elected as a
candidate for Director because he can be expected to capitalize on his wealth of experience and knowledge at the Board of
Directors, to continue to strengthen the effectiveness of the Board of Directors' decision-making and supervisory functions.
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company,
Number of
No.
Name
shares of the
significant concurrent positions and note related to candidate for directors
Company held
April 1982
Joined Nippon Shoji Kaisha, Ltd. (currently Alfresa Pharma
Corporation)
October 2008
General Manager of Accounting Department of Alfresa
Corporation
April 2013
General Manager of Human Resources Department of Alfresa
Corporation
April 2017
Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation, General Manager of
Human Resources Department
April 2018
Executive Officer of the Company, General Manager of
Financial Planning Department
April 2019
Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company, General
Affairs, Financial Planning, General Manager of Financial
Planning Department
June 2019
Director, Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company,
General Affairs, Financial Planning, General Manager of
Financial Planning Department
Seiichi Kishida
April 2020
Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of the
Company, General Affairs, Financial Planning, Compliance &
[To be reelected]
Risk Management, Internal Control
June 2020
Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of the
Date of birth:
Company, General Affairs, Finance, Corporate
8,266
Communication, Compliance & Risk Management
March 31, 1960
June 2021
Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of the
(age 64)
Company, Financial Planning, Corporate Communication,
2
Term of office at the
Compliance & Risk Management
April 2022
Director & Deputy President of the Company, Assistant to the
conclusion of this
President, Financial Planning, Corporate Communication
general meeting:
April 2023
Director & Deputy President of the Company, Assistant to the
5 years
President, General Affairs, Financial Planning, Corporate
Attendance of Board
Communication, Compliance & Risk Management
June 2023
Representative Director & Deputy President of the Company,
of Directors'
Assistant to the President, General Affairs, Financial Planning,
meetings:
Corporate Communication, Compliance & Risk Management
100% (18 of 18
April 2024
Representative Director & Deputy President of the Company,
meetings)
Assistant to the President, General Affairs, Financial Planning,
Corporate Communication, Distribution Quality Supervision,
Compliance & Risk Management (present)
[Significant concurrent position]
None
[Note related to candidate for Director]
No conflict of special interest exists between the candidate and the Company.
[Reasons for election as candidate for Director]
Mr. Seiichi Kishida has experience in the practice of accounting, human resources, etc., at our key subsidiary, Alfresa Corporation, and has served as the person in charge of such functions. He also has a wealth of experience and a proven track record including serving as the person in charge of General Affairs, Financial Planning, Corporate Communications, and Compliance & Risk Management at the Company. He has been elected as a candidate for Director because he can be expected to capitalize on his wealth of experience and knowledge at the Board of Directors, to continue to strengthen the effectiveness of the Board of Directors' decision-making and supervisory functions.
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company,
Number of
No.
Name
shares of the
significant concurrent positions and note related to candidate for directors
Company held
April 2000
Joined Fukujin Co., Ltd. (currently Alfresa Corporation)
April 2011
General Manager of Logistics Planning Department, Logistics
Division of Alfresa Corporation
October 2012
General Manager of Sales Planning Department, Sales Division
of Alfresa Corporation
April 2014
Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation, General Manager of
Sales Planning Department, Sales Division
October 2014
Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation, General Manager of
Management Planning Department, Management Strategy
Division
June 2016
Representative Director & President of Specialty Medical
Distribution Corporation
April 2018
Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation, Deputy General
Manager of Logistics Division
April 2019
Vice President & Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation,
Yusuke Fukujin
General Manager of Logistics Division
June 2019
Director, Vice President & Executive Officer of Alfresa
[To be reelected]
Corporation, General Manager of Logistics Division
April 2020
Director, Senior Vice President & Executive Officer of Alfresa
2,046,788
Date of birth:
Corporation, General Manager of Logistics Division
June 2020
Representative Director & President of Alfresa Corporation
June 27, 1976
(present)
(age 47)
3
June 2020
Director of the Company
Term of office at the
April 2022
Director & Deputy President of the Company, Ethical
Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business
conclusion of this
April 2023
Director & Deputy President of the Company, Ethical
general meeting:
Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business, Total Supply Chain
4 years
Service
Attendance of Board
June 2023
Representative Director & Deputy President of the Company,
Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business, Total Supply
of Directors'
Chain Service
meetings:
April 2024
Representative Director & Deputy President of the Company,
100% (18 out of 18
Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business, Total Supply
meetings)
Chain Service, International Business (present)
[Significant concurrent position]
Representative Director & President of Alfresa Corporation
[Note related to candidate for Director]
No conflict of special interest exists between the candidate and the Company.
[Reasons for election as candidate for Director]
Mr. Yusuke Fukujin is serving as Representative Director & President of Alfresa Corporation, which is our subsidiary that plays a core role in Ethical Pharmaceuticals Wholesaling Business, and is deeply familiar with the general operations of this business. In addition, he plays a central role in sales and distribution initiatives for specialty pharmaceuticals, a focus area for the Group, and also in the development of new business models. He has been elected as a candidate for Director because he can be expected to capitalize on his wealth of experience and knowledge at the Board of Directors, to continue to strengthen the effectiveness of the Board of Directors' decision-making and supervisory functions.
Career summary, position and responsibilities in the Company,
Number of
No.
Name
shares of the
significant concurrent positions and note related to candidate for directors
Company held
March 1988
Joined Showa Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (currently Alfresa
Pharma Corporation)
October 2008
General Manager of Eastern Tokyo Sales Department, Sales
Division of Alfresa Corporation
October 2016
General Manager of Product Administration Department,
Logistics Division of Alfresa Corporation
April 2018
Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation, General Manager of
Sales Strategy Department, Pharmaceuticals Sales Division
October 2019
Executive Officer of Alfresa Corporation, Deputy General
Manager (in Charge of Sales Reforms) of Corporate Business
Coordination Division
April 2020
Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company, Group
Shigeki Ohashi
Business & Affiliate Control, Group Information System
June 2021
Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company, General
[To be reelected]
Affairs, Group Business & Affiliate Control, Group Information
System, Human Resources Planning
5,300
Date of birth:
April 2022
Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company, Group
Business & Affiliate Control, Group Information System,
January 17, 1965
Business Development & International Business
(age 59)
June 2022
Director, Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company,
4
Term of office at the
Group Business & Affiliate Control, Group Information System,
Business Development & International Business
conclusion of this
April 2023
Director, Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company,
general meeting:
General Manager of Group Ethical Wholesaling Business,
2 years
International Business
Attendance of Board
April 2024
Director, Vice President & Executive Officer of the Company,
General Manager of Group Ethical Wholesaling Business
of Directors'
(present)
meetings:
[Significant concurrent position]
100% (18 out of 18
None
meetings)
[Note related to candidate for Director]
No conflict of special interest exists between the candidate and the Company.
[Reasons for election as candidate for Director]
Mr. Shigeki Ohashi has a wealth of experience including holding key positions in the Sales Division, etc., of Alfresa Corporation, which is our important subsidiary. He is deeply familiar with the general operations of the Company and its operating companies through his careers including serving as the person in charge of General Affairs, Group Business & Affiliate Control, Human Resources Planning, Business Development, International Business, and Group Ethical Wholesaling Business at the Company. He has been elected as a candidate for Director because he can be expected to capitalize on his wealth of experience and knowledge at the Board of Directors, to continue to strengthen the effectiveness of the Board of Directors' decision-making and supervisory functions.
