Alfresa : Stock Information

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
31,865
15.7
NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE SILCHESTER
INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS INTERNATIONAL VALUE
10,512
5.2
EQUITY TRUST
Total Number of Shares Issued
and Outstanding:
235,017,600*
Number of Shareholders: 14,155
Number of Shares of
Treasury Stock:
32,494,347
Trading Unit of Shares:
100
Number of shares outstanding after the retirement of treasury stock on July 15, 2022: 202,840,000 shares
Composition of Shareholders
Securities companies 1.3%
Treasury stock 13.8%
Foreign corporations
and individuals
29.0%
Other
Japanese
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
Alfresa Holdings Employees Shareholders' Association
NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE U.S. TAX EXEMPTED PENSION FUNDS
NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) SUB A/C NON TREATY
Mizuho Trust Banking Co., Ltd. as trustee for DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED Retirement Benefit Trust Account re-entrusted by Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.
9,3654.6
5,7372.8
5,6722.8
5,0762.5
3,9081.9
corporations 11.4%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
3,202
1.6
BNYM TREATY DTT 15
2,998
1.5
Note: The number of shares held is rounded down to the nearest thousand.
Individuals and others 19.8% Financial institutions 24.7%
Share Prices / Trading Volume
(¥)
(Thousands of shares)
2,400
1,800
51,000
1,200
34,000
600
17,000
0
2020.4
2020.5
2020.6
2020.7
2020.8
2020.9
2020.10 2020.11 2020.12
2021.1
2021.2
2021.3
2021.4
2021.5
2021.6
2021.7
2021.8
2021.9
2021.10 2021.11 2021.12
2022.1
2022.2
2022.3
0
Disclaimer Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Information disclosed by the Company may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not based on historical facts may contain forecasts and strategies that rely on certain assumptions, and also entail risks and uncertainties. In this report, numerical data about the Alfresa Group's future is based on information available when the Japanese version of this report was published. Actual results may be significantly different from these forecasts due to a variety of factors.
In the event that revisions or amendments to the information are desirable due to new information, future events, or other factors, it is neither a policy nor an obligation of the Company to update such information.
