  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Alfresa Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2784   JP3126340003

ALFRESA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(2784)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-02 am EDT
1645.00 JPY   -3.74%
02:40aAlfresa : Corporate Profile
PU
02:40aAlfresa : Stock Information
PU
10/27Alfresa Holdings Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alfresa : Stock Information

11/02/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Data Section

Stock Information

As of March 31, 2022

Stock Code:

2784

Business Year:

April 1-March 31

General Meeting of Shareholders: June

Stock Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Prime Market)

(As of April 4, 2022)

Transfer Agent:

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking

Corporation

Total Number of Shares Authorized: 540,000,000

Top 10 Shareholders

Number of

Name

shares held

Voting rights

(Thousands of shares)

(%)

Alfresa Holdings Corporation

32,494

-

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

31,865

15.7

NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE SILCHESTER

INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS INTERNATIONAL VALUE

10,512

5.2

EQUITY TRUST

Total Number of Shares Issued

and Outstanding:

235,017,600*

Number of Shareholders: 14,155

Number of Shares of

Treasury Stock:

32,494,347

Trading Unit of Shares:

100

  • Number of shares outstanding after the retirement of treasury stock on July 15, 2022: 202,840,000 shares

Composition of Shareholders

Securities companies  1.3%

Treasury stock  13.8%

Foreign corporations

and individuals 

29.0%

Other

Japanese

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

Alfresa Holdings Employees Shareholders' Association

NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE U.S. TAX EXEMPTED PENSION FUNDS

NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) SUB A/C NON TREATY

Mizuho Trust Banking Co., Ltd. as trustee for DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED Retirement Benefit Trust Account re-entrusted by Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.

9,3654.6

5,7372.8

5,6722.8

5,0762.5

3,9081.9

corporations 11.4%

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

3,202

1.6

BNYM TREATY DTT 15

2,998

1.5

Note: The number of shares held is rounded down to the nearest thousand.

Individuals and others  19.8% Financial institutions  24.7%

Share Prices / Trading Volume

(¥)

(Thousands of shares)

2,400

1,800

51,000

1,200

34,000

600

17,000

0

2020.4

2020.5

2020.6

2020.7

2020.8

2020.9

2020.10 2020.11 2020.12

2021.1

2021.2

2021.3

2021.4

2021.5

2021.6

2021.7

2021.8

2021.9

2021.10 2021.11 2021.12

2022.1

2022.2

2022.3

0

Disclaimer Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information disclosed by the Company may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not based on historical facts may contain forecasts and strategies that rely on certain assumptions, and also entail risks and uncertainties. In this report, numerical data about the Alfresa Group's future is based on information available when the Japanese version of this report was published. Actual results may be significantly different from these forecasts due to a variety of factors.

In the event that revisions or amendments to the information are desirable due to new information, future events, or other factors, it is neither a policy nor an obligation of the Company to update such information.

Alfresa Group Integrated Report 2022

91

Disclaimer

Alfresa Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 06:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 610 B 17 623 M 17 623 M
Net income 2023 24 227 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 3,32%
Capitalization 346 B 2 335 M 2 335 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 11 925
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ALFRESA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alfresa Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALFRESA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 709,00 JPY
Average target price 1 660,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryuji Arakawa President & Representative Director
Seiichi Kishida Director, Vice President & Head-Financial Planning
Toshiki Tanaka Director, Head-Compliance & Personnel Planning
Takashi Hara Independent Outside Director
Manabu Kinoshita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALFRESA HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.61%2 335
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-29.44%173 266
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.19%116 088
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.84%67 297
DEXCOM, INC.-11.32%46 652
HOYA CORPORATION-18.91%33 272