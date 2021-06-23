Log in
    2784   JP3126340003

ALFRESA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(2784)
  Report
Alfresa : (Correction) Partial Correction of English translation of Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

06/23/2021 | 12:03am EDT
Tokyo, June 23, 2021

Alfresa Holdings Corporation

(Correction) Partial Correction of English translation of Summary of Consolidated

Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Alfresa Holdings Corporation has made following correction to part of contents stated in the excerpt English translation of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2021" (Japanese GAAP), originally announced on May 14, 2021. The correction is presented on page 2 and 3. There is no correction both in the original Japanese Consolidated Financial Statements and in the numerical data (XBRL).

1. Reason for corrections

In the Full-year consolidated statements of changes in net assets FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021), Change in the parent's equity arising from transactions with non-controlling shareholders was incorrect.

1

2. Revised English translation of part of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2021"

Full-year consolidated statements of changes in net assets FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

* Correction is underlined below.

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Common

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Total

shareholders'

stock

surplus

earnings

stock, at cost

equity

Balance at April 1, 2020

18,454

101,958

317,752

(29,368)

408,797

Changes during the fiscal year

Cash dividends paid at 53.00 per share

(10,795)

(10,795)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

24,501

24,501

Treasury stock acquired

(2)

(2)

Change in the parent's equity arising from

transactions with non-controlling shareholders

Reversal of revaluation reserve for land

0

0

Changes in items other than shareholders' equity

during the fiscal year (net)

Total

(298)

13,706

(2)

13,406

Balance at March 31, 2021

18,454

101,660

331,459

(29,370)

422,203

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Unrealized

Unrealized

Total

Non-

gains on

Revaluation

Foreign

Remeasurements

Total net

losses on

accumulated

controlling

available

reserve

currency

of defined

assets

deferred

other

interests

-for-sale

for land,

translation

benefit plans,

hedge,

comprehensive

securities,

net of taxes

adjustments

net of taxes

net of taxes

income

net of taxes

Balance at April 1, 2020

66,901

(0)

(3,658)

65

1,597

64,905

1,196

474,898

Changes during the fiscal year

Cash dividends paid at

(10,795)

53.00 per share

Profit attributable to owners

24,501

of the parent

Treasury stock acquired

(2)

Change in the parent's equity

arising from transactions with

non-controlling shareholders

Reversal of revaluation

0

reserve for land

Changes in items other than

1,081

(0)

1

10

1,535

2,628

(975)

1,652

shareholders' equity during the

fiscal year (net)

Total

1,081

(0)

1

10

1,535

2,628

(975)

15,059

Balance at March 31, 2021

67,983

(0)

(3,657)

75

3,132

67,533

221

489,957

2

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Common

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Total

shareholders'

stock

surplus

earnings

stock, at cost

equity

Balance at April 1, 2020

18,454

101,958

317,752

(29,368)

408,797

Changes during the fiscal year

Cash dividends paid at 53.00 per share

(10,795)

(10,795)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

24,501

24,501

Treasury stock acquired

(2)

(2)

Change in the parent's equity arising from

(298)

(298)

transactions with non-controlling shareholders

Reversal of revaluation reserve for land

0

0

Changes in items other than shareholders' equity

during the fiscal year (net)

Total

(298)

13,706

(2)

13,406

Balance at March 31, 2021

18,454

101,660

331,459

(29,370)

422,203

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Unrealized

Unrealized

Total

Non-

gains on

Revaluation

Foreign

Remeasurements

Total net

losses on

accumulated

controlling

available

reserve

currency

of defined

assets

deferred

other

interests

-for-sale

for land,

translation

benefit plans,

hedge,

comprehensive

securities,

net of taxes

adjustments

net of taxes

net of taxes

income

net of taxes

Balance at April 1, 2020

66,901

(0)

(3,658)

65

1,597

64,905

1,196

474,898

Changes during the fiscal year

Cash dividends paid at

(10,795)

53.00 per share

Profit attributable to owners

24,501

of the parent

Treasury stock acquired

(2)

Change in the parent's equity

(298)

arising from transactions with

non-controlling shareholders

Reversal of revaluation

0

reserve for land

Changes in items other than

1,081

(0)

1

10

1,535

2,628

(975)

1,652

shareholders' equity during the

fiscal year (net)

Total

1,081

(0)

1

10

1,535

2,628

(975)

15,059

Balance at March 31, 2021

67,983

(0)

(3,657)

75

3,132

67,533

221

489,957

3

Disclaimer

Alfresa Holdings Corporation published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 04:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
