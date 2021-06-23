Alfresa : (Correction) Partial Correction of English translation of Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Tokyo, June 23, 2021

Alfresa Holdings Corporation

(Correction) Partial Correction of English translation of Summary of Consolidated

Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Alfresa Holdings Corporation has made following correction to part of contents stated in the excerpt English translation of "Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2021" (Japanese GAAP), originally announced on May 14, 2021. The correction is presented on page 2 and 3. There is no correction both in the original Japanese Consolidated Financial Statements and in the numerical data (XBRL).

1. Reason for corrections

In the Full-year consolidated statements of changes in net assets FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021), Change in the parent's equity arising from transactions with non-controlling shareholders was incorrect.

