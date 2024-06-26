ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Under Canadian Securities Law, you are entitled to receive certain investor documents. If you wish to
receive such material, please tick the applicable boxes below. You may also go to our website
Appointment of Proxyholder
services.tsxtrust.com/financialstatementsand input code 6063A
I would like to receive quarterly financial statements
I/We, being holder(s) of Class A common shares of ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (the
I would like to receive annual financial statements
"Company"), hereby appoint: Christopher Moreau, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the
I would like to receive the information circular for the next meeting
Company, or, failing him, James Kinley, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the
I would like to receive future mailings by email at ______________________
Company (the "Management Nominees") OR
_____________________________________________________________________________
I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any
Print the name of the person you are appointing if this person is someone other than the individuals listed above
proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, this proxy
will be voted FOR each matter by the Management Nominees or, if you appoint another proxyholder, as
as proxy of the undersigned, to attend, act and vote on behalf of the undersigned in accordance
that other proxyholder sees fit. On any amendments or variations proposed or any new business properly
with the below direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxy sees fit) on all the
submitted before the Meeting, I/We authorize you to vote as you see fit.
following matters and any other matter that may properly come before the Annual General
_________________________________________________________
__________________
Meeting of shareholders of the Company on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.(Pacific
Signature(s)
Date
Time) at Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada (the
"Meeting"), and at any and all adjournments or postponements thereof in the same manner,
Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear on this proxy. Please see reverse for instructions. All proxies
to the same extent and with the same powers as if the undersigned were personally present,
must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, July 8, 2024
with full power of substitution.
Management recommends voting FOR the following Resolutions. Please use a dark black pencil or pen.
FOR WITHHOLD
1. Appointment of Auditor
To appoint Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.
FOR AGAINST
2. Election of Directors
1.Harry J. Bloomfield 2.Christopher Moreau 3. Raj Attariwala
4. Mark Williams
5. Howard Gutman
FOR AGAINST
3. Proposed Amended Stock Option Plan
To pass an ordinary resolution to confirm and approve the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, with proposed amendment, and for continuation, as described in the accompanying Information Circular.
FOR AGAINST
4. Proposed Amended Restricted Share Unit Plan
To pass an ordinary resolution to confirm and approve the Company's 10% rolling restricted share unit plan, with proposed amendment, and for continuation, as described in the accompanying Information Circular.
LEGAL_43916525.2
Proxy Form - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of
ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. to be held on July 10, 2024,
How to Vote
at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) (the "Meeting")
Notes to Proxy
1. This proxy must be signed by a holder or his or her attorney duly authorized in writing. If you
are an individual, please sign exactly as your name appears on this proxy. If the holder is a
corporation, a duly authorized officer or attorney of the corporation must sign this proxy, and if
the corporation has a corporate seal, its corporate seal should be affixed.
2. If the securities are registered in the name of an executor, administrator or trustee, please sign
exactly as your name appears on this proxy. If the securities are registered in the name of a
deceased or other holder, the proxy must be signed by the legal representative with his or her
INTERNET
Go to www.meeting-vote.comCast your vote online
View Meeting documents
To vote using your smartphone,
please scan this QR Code
TELEPHONE
Use any touch-tone phone, call toll free in
Canada and United States 1-888-489-5760 and
follow the voice instructions
name printed below his or her signature, and evidence of authority to sign on behalf of the
deceased or other holder must be attached to this proxy.
3. Some holders may own securities as both a registered and a beneficial holder; in which case
you may receive more than one Circular and will need to vote separately as a registered and
beneficial holder. Beneficial holders may be forwarded either a form of proxy already signed by
the intermediary or a voting instruction form to allow them to direct the voting of securities they
beneficially own. Beneficial holders should follow instructions for voting conveyed to them by
their intermediaries.
4. If a security is held by two or more individuals, any one of them present or represented by
proxy at the Meeting may, in the absence of the other or others, vote at the Meeting. However,
if one or more of them are present or represented by proxy, they must vote together the number
of securities indicated on the proxy.
5. All holders should refer to the Proxy Circular for further information regarding completion and
use of this proxy and other information pertaining to the Meeting.
6. This proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management of the Corporation.
7. As noted above, this proxy confers discretionary authority on the person named to vote in his
or her discretion with respect to amendments or variations to the matter identified in the notice
of meeting accompanying the proxy or such other matters which may properly come before the
Meeting or any adjournment or postponement, thereof, whether or not the matter is routine
and whether or not the matter is contested.
To vote by telephone or Internet you will need your control number. If you vote by Internet or telephone, do not return this proxy.
MAIL, FAX or EMAIL
Complete and return your signed proxy in the envelope provided or send to:
TSX Trust Company
P.O. Box 721
Agincourt, ON M1S 0A1
You may alternatively fax your proxy to 416-595-9593 or scan and email to proxyvote@tmx.com.
An undated proxy is deemed to be dated on the day it was received by TSX.
If you wish to receive investor documents electronically in future, please visit services.tsxtrust.com/edeliveryto enrol.
All proxies must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, July 8, 2024.
LEGAL_43916525.2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 05:24:06 UTC.