INFORMATION CIRCULAR
All information is as at May 21, 2024 except where otherwise indicated.
This Information Circular ("Information Circular" or "Circular") is provided in connection with the solicitation by management of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") of proxies ("Proxies") from its holders ("Shareholders") of the Class A common shares (the "Shares") of the Company in respect of the annual general meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on July 10, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), at Suite 1500 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada and for the purposes set out in the combined notice of meeting/notice and access (the "Notice") accompanying this Circular.
All monetary amounts herein are expressed in Canadian Dollars ("$") unless otherwise stated.
GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION
Solicitation of Proxies
The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and regular employees of the Company. The Company will bear all costs of this solicitation. The Company has arranged for intermediaries to forward the meeting materials to beneficial owners of Shares held as of the record date by those intermediaries and we may reimburse the intermediaries for their reasonable fees and disbursements in that regard.
Notice-and-Access
In accordance with National Instrument 54-101- Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"),arrangements have been made with intermediaries to forward the Notice and Access Notice, proxies and voting instruction forms to the Registered and Beneficial Shareholders of the Shares held of record by such parties.
The Company has given notice of the Meeting in accordance with NI 54-101, pursuant to which it has sent a combined Notice of Meeting/Notice and Access Notice and proxy or voting instruction form, but not the Information Circular (the "Meeting Materials") directly to its registered Shareholders and those Beneficial Shareholders that have consented to allow their addresses to be provided to the Company ("NOBOs"). The Company does not intend to pay for intermediaries to forward the Notice and Access Notice and voting instruction form to those Beneficial Shareholders that have refused to allow their address to be provided to the Company ("OBOs"). Accordingly, OBOs will not receive the Notice and Access Notice and voting instruction form unless their respective intermediaries assume the cost of forwarding such documents to them.
Instead of mailing the Meeting Materials to Shareholders, the Company has posted the Meeting Materials on its website at www.algernonpharmaceuticals.compursuant to the notice-and-access procedures of NI 54-101.
Shareholders will not receive a paper copy of the Meeting Materials unless they contact TSX Trust Company ("TSX Trust") or Broadridge as referenced on the attached Notice. Provided the request is made prior to the Meeting, Shareholders will be mailed the Meeting Materials within three business days. Requests for paper copies of the Meeting Materials should be made no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in order for Shareholders to receive paper copies of the Meeting Materials and return their completed proxies or voting instruction forms, as applicable, by the deadline for submission of 4:00 P.M. (Pacific Time) on Monday, July 8, 2024.
Copies of the combined Notice of Meeting/Notice and Access form, this Circular, the Proxy and the VIF are posted online at www.algernonpharmaceuticals.comand are SEDAR+ filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Appointment of Proxyholders
The individuals named in the accompanying form of Proxy are directors and/or officers of the Company. If you are a shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting, you have the right to appoint a person or Company other than either of the persons designated in the Proxy, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and act for you on your behalf at the
Meeting. You may do so either by inserting the name of that other person in the blank space provided in the Proxy or by completing and delivering another suitable form of proxy.
Voting by Proxyholder
The persons named in the Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the Shares represented thereby in accordance with your instructions on any ballot that may be called for. If you specify a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, your Shares will be voted accordingly. The Proxy confers discretionary authority on persons named therein with respect to:
- each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified, other than the appointment of an auditor and the election of directors,
- any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein, and
- any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting.
In respect of a matter for which a choice is not specified in the Proxy, the persons named in the Proxy will vote the Shares represented by the Proxy for the approval of such matter.
Registered Shareholders
Registered Shareholders may wish to vote by proxy whether or not they are able to attend the Meeting in person. Registered shareholders may choose one of the following options to submit their proxy:
- complete, date and sign the Proxy and return it to the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, by fax at 416- 595-9593, by hand delivery to 301-100 Adelaide St West, Toronto, ON M5H 4H1 or by mail to TSX Trust Company, Proxy Department, P.O. Box 721, Agincourt, Ontario M1S 0A1, or by email at proxyvote@tmx.com; or
- log on to TSX Trust's website at www.meeting-vote.com. Registered shareholders must follow the instructions provided on the website and refer to the enclosed proxy for the holder's account number and the proxy access number.
For Shareholders with a 13 digit control number:
Request materials by calling TSX Trust Company through telephone 1-888-433-6443 or Outside Canada and U.S. 1-416-682-3801and entering your control number as indicated on your VIF or Proxy.
OR sending an email to TSX Trust Company at tsxt-fulfilment@tmx.comby providing your name and mailing address.In either case you must ensure the proxy is received at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) before the Meeting or the adjournment thereof. Failure to complete or deposit a proxy properly may result in its invalidation. The time limit for the deposit of proxies may be waived by the Chair of the Meeting. Please note that in order to vote your
Common Shares in person at the Meeting, you must attend the Meeting and register with the Scrutineer before the Meeting. If you have already submitted a Proxy, but choose to change your method of voting and attend the Meeting to vote, then you should register with the Scrutineer before the Meeting and inform them that your previously submitted proxy is revoked and that you personally will vote your Common Shares at the Meeting.
Notice to Shareholders in the United States
The solicitation of proxies involves securities of an issuer located in Canada and is being effected in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA") and Canadian provincial securities laws. The proxy solicitation rules under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are not applicable to the Company or this solicitation, and this Circular has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws which differ from the disclosure requirements of United States federal securities laws.
The enforcement by Shareholders of civil liabilities under United States federal securities laws may be affected adversely by the fact that the Company is incorporated under the BCBCA, all of its directors and its executive officers are residents of Canada, with the exception of nominee director, Howard Gutman, who is resident in the United States, and a substantial portion of its assets and the assets of such persons are located outside the United States. Shareholders may not be able to sue a foreign company or its officers or directors in a foreign court for violations of United States federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel a foreign company and its officers and directors to subject themselves to a judgment by a United States court.
Revocation of Proxies
In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a registered shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it by:
- executing a proxy bearing a later date or by executing a valid notice of revocation, either of the foregoing to be executed by the registered shareholder or the registered shareholder's authorized attorney in writing, or, if the registered shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal by an officer or attorney duly authorized, and by delivering the proxy bearing a later date to the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company at, at any time up to and including the last business day that precedes the day of the Meeting or, if the Meeting is adjourned, the last business day that precedes any reconvening thereof, or to the chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any reconvening thereof, or in any other manner provided by law, or
- by fax to TSX Trust Company at 416-595-9593 by hand delivery to 301-100 Adelaide St West, Toronto, ON M5H 4H1, or by email at proxyvote@tmx.comat any time up to and including the last business day that precedes the day of the Meeting or, if the Meeting is adjourned, the last business day that precedes any reconvening thereof, or to the chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any reconvening thereof, or in any other manner provided by law, or if by mail to TSX Trust Company, Proxy Department, P.O. Box 721, Agincourt, Ontario M1S 0A1, ensure mail is received by TSX Trust Company at any time up to and including the last business day that precedes the day of the Meeting or, if the Meeting is adjourned, the last business day that precedes any reconvening thereof;
- personally attending the Meeting and voting the registered shareholder's Shares.
A revocation of a proxy will not affect a matter on which a vote is taken before the revocation.
INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS AND COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON
Except as otherwise disclosed, no director or executive officer of the Company, or any person who has held such a position since the beginning of the last two completed financial years of the Company, nor any nominee for election as a director of the Company, nor any associate or affiliate of the foregoing persons, has any substantial or material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted on at the Meeting other than the election of directors, the appointment of the auditor, ratification of the stock option plan, and for continuation, and ratification of the restricted share unit plan, and for continuation, and as may be set out herein.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The consolidated audited financial statements of the Company for financial years ended August 31, 2023 and August 31, 2022, the report of the auditor and the Management Discussion and Analysis thereon, were filed under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.caon December 29, 2023 (the "Financial Statements"). The Financial Statements will be tabled at and will be available at the Meeting.
VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES
The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of Class A Shares ("Common Shares" or "Shares"). The Company's Shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under stock symbol "AGN". The Shares are also listed on the OTCQB under stock symbol "AGNPF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under stock symbol "AGW0".
The Company has fixed May 21, 2024 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the determination of persons entitled to receive notice of the Meeting.
Effective on March 3, 2023, the Company split its issued and outstanding Shares on a four-new-for-one-old basis. Each shareholder at March 3, 2023 received three additional Shares for each Share held on such date.
Only shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2024 Record Date who either attend the Meeting personally or complete, sign and deliver a form of proxy in the manner and subject to the provisions described above will be entitled to vote or to have their Shares voted at the Meeting.
As of May 21, 2024 Record Date, there were 21,840,779 Shares issued and outstanding.
There are no other authorized classes of shares and no other shares issued or outstanding of any class. The Shares are the only Shares entitled to be voted at the Meeting, and holders of the Shares are entitled to one vote for each Share held.
To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Company, except as set forth below, there are no persons or corporations that beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, Common Shares carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all outstanding Common Shares of the Company at May 21, 2024 record date:
Shareholder Name (1)
Number of Common Shares Held
Percentage of Issued Common
Shares
AlphaNorth Asset Management
4,502,880
20.61%
Note:
- AlphaNorth Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment manager. The above information has been obtained by the Company from Alternative Monthly Reports filed under the Company's SEDAR+ corporate profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
There are currently five (5) members on the Company's board of directors. The Board has determined that five (5) directors are to be elected to the Board at the Meeting.
The term of office of each of the current directors will end at the conclusion of the Meeting. Unless the director's office is vacated earlier in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCA"), each director elected will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or if no director is then elected, until a successor is elected.
Advance Notice Provision
The Company's Articles contain advance notice provisions (the "Advance Notice Provision"). The Advance Notice Provision provides for advance notice to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the BCA or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the BCA.
The purpose of the Advance Notice Provision is to foster a variety of interests of the shareholders and the Company by ensuring that all shareholders - including those participating in a meeting by proxy rather than in person receive adequate notice of the nominations to be considered at a meeting and can thereby exercise their voting rights in an informed manner. Among other things, the Advance Notice Provision fixes a deadline by which holders of Common Shares must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the minimum information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form.
The Advance Notice Provision also requires all proposed director nominees to deliver a written representation and agreement that such candidate for nomination, if elected as a director of the Company, will comply with all applicable corporate governance, conflict of interest, confidentiality, share ownership, majority voting and insider trading policies and other policies and guidelines of the Company applicable to directors and in effect during such person's term in office as a director.
The foregoing is merely a summary of the Advance Notice Provision, is not comprehensive and is qualified by the full text of such provision which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The following table sets out the names of management's five (5) nominees for election as directors, offices and positions held within the Company, the period of time during which each has been a director of the Company and the number of Shares of the Company beneficially owned by each, directly or indirectly, or over which each exercised control or direction, as at the date hereof. Effective on March 3, 2023, the Company split its issued and outstanding Shares on a four-new-for-one-oldbasis. Each shareholder at March 3, 2023 received three additional Shares for each Share held on such date.
Name
Present Office and
Principal Occupation(1)
Number of
Province or State &
Date First Appointed a
During the Past Five Years
Shares
Country of Residence
Director
Owned(1)
Harry J.F.
Chairman since
Lawyer at Bloomfield & Avocats;
431,332 (2)
Bloomfield(7)(8)(9)
September 7, 2021
Business Manager and Philanthropist
Quebec, Canada
Director since
with the Eldee Foundation.
Chairman and Director
Refer to Director Biographies below.
September 7, 2021
Christopher Moreau
Chief Executive Officer
Director of First Responder
1,069,502 (3)
Manitoba Canada
since March 1, 2018
Technologies Inc. since February,
Chief Executive Officer
2019; former President and CEO of
and Director
Nash Pharmaceuticals Inc.; former
Director since May 13,
President, CEO and board member of
2020
Miraculins Inc. from 2012 to 2016.
Refer to Director Biographies below.
Raj Attariwala (7)(8)(9)
Director since
Radiologist at Aim Medical Imaging
266,4484)
British Columbia Canada
October 26, 2015
Inc. since 2009.
Director
Refer to Director Biographies below.
Mark Williams
Director since
VP Research Diamedica 2011 - 2016,
169,800(5)
Manitoba, Canada
September 16, 2021
VP Research & Clinical Affairs
Director
Cerebra 2016 - 2018; Chief Science
Officer of Algernon October 2018 to
March 2021. CSO and Director of
Marvel Biosciences Corp. since July
2021.
Refer to Director Biographies below.
Howard Gutman (7)(8)(9)
Director since
Consultant/Retired Ambassador and
173,180(6)
Florida, USA
February 28, 2022
lawyer
Director
Refer to Director Biographies below.
Notes:
- Number of Shares beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or over which each exercised control or direction, as at the date hereof.
- 48,000 common shares are held indirectly under registered holder, Eldee Foundation, a private company owned and controlled by Harry J.F. Bloomfield. Mr. Bloomfield holds a total of 100,000 incentive stock options, to purchase a total of up to 100,000 Shares, exercisable at prices ranging between $1.03 per Share and $1.35 per Share, expiring between January 1, 2027 and August 31, 2027. Mr. Bloomfeld also holds 33,332 warrants, each warrant exercisable at $0.52 per Share, expiring on November 5, 2024 and also holds 24,000 warrants under registered holder, Eldee Foundation, each warrant at an exercise price of $0.52 per Share, expiring on November 5, 2024.
- Mr. Moreau holds 278,000 incentive stock options, to purchase a total of up to 278,000 Shares, exercisable at prices ranging between $1.03 per Share and $12.00 per Share, expiring between February 13, 2025 and August 31, 2027 and August 31, 2027. Mr. Moreau also holds 569,434 warrants, each warrant at an exercise price of $0.52 per Share, expiring on November 5, 2024.
- Mr. Attariwala holds a total of 62,000 incentive stock options, to purchase a total of up to 62,000 Shares, exercisable at prices ranging between $1.03 per Share and $7.25 per Share, expiring between February 13, 2025 and August 31, 2027. Mr. Attariwala also holds 52,080 warrants, each warrant at an exercise price of $0.52 per Share, expiring on November 5, 2024.
- Mr. Williams holds 46,000 incentive stock options, to purchase a total of up to 46,000 Shares, exercisable at prices ranging between $1.03 per Share and $1.35 per Share, expiring between January 1, 2027 and August 31, 2027.
- Mr. Gutman holds a total of 40,000 incentive stock options, to purchase up to a total of up to 40,000 Shares, exercisable at prices ranging between $1.35 per Share and $7.25 per Share, expiring between August 17, 2025 and August 31, 2027.
- Member of the Audit Committee.
- Member of the Compensation Committee.
- Member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
None of the proposed nominees for election as a director of the Company are proposed for election pursuant to any arrangement or understanding between the nominee and any other person, except the directors and senior officers of the Company acting solely in such capacity.
A shareholder can vote for all of the above nominees, vote for some of the above nominees and withhold for other of the above nominees, or withhold for all of the above nominees. Unless otherwise instructed, the named proxyholders will vote FOR the election of each of the proposed nominees set forth above as directors of the Company. At the Meeting the above persons will be nominated for election as director as well as any person nominated pursuant to the Advance Notice Provision set out above. Only persons nominated by management pursuant to this Circular or pursuant to the Advance Notice Provision will be considered valid director nominees eligible for election at the Meeting.
Director Biographies
Harry J.F. Bloomfield, Chairman and Director
Harry J. F. Bloomfield, KC., M.B.A., is a lawyer, business manager and philanthropist.
Mr. Bloomfield began his business career, 1971 to 1976, on Wall Street with the J. Henry Schroder Banking Corporation in New York. From 1981 to 1987 Mr. Bloomfield served as a Member of the Commission des Valeurs Mobilieres du Québec, now called the Autorité des Marchés Financiers - equivalent of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). In 1987 Mr. Bloomfield was named by the government of Prime Minister Brian Mulroney to the board of directors of the Federal Business Development Bank, now called the BDC (Business Development Bank of Canada) and served for 11 years, 7 of which were as Chairman of the audit committee.
In 1994, in partnership with Bank Julius Baer of Zurich, Switzerland, Mr. Bloomfield formed and was the first Chairman of BJB Global Investments, Ltd., a Canadian wealth-management advisory firm with headquarters in Montreal. In 1998, Mr. Bloomfield became the President of the Canadian Branch of the International Law Association. Mr. Bloomfield has served on numerous boards, public and private, including Heller Financial Canada (now part of GE Capital); Banco Comercial Português, the Canadian subsidiary of Sottomayor Bank of Portugal; British Controlled Oilfields, Genoil Inc., Balkan Resources Inc., and Wi2Wi Inc. In May 2011, Mr. Bloomfield was elected to the board of directors of Miraculins Inc. (TSX- V:MOM), a medical diagnostic company, and in April 2012 he was elected the board's Chairman.
Born in Montreal, Quebec, Mr. Bloomfield received a Bachelor of Arts degree from McGill University in 1965, a Bachelor of Civil Law degree from Université de Montréal in 1968, and joined the Bar of Quebec in 1969. Bloomfield received a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration in 1971. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1991.
Christopher Moreau, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Christopher Moreau is the CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and a member of the company's board of directors. With over 30 years of executive management experience, including 15 years in CEO roles, he has proven achievements in operations management, acquisitions, licensing and integration.
Mr. Moreau also has significant experience managing biotechnology research programs, and a deep expertise in business development and capital markets, having raised more than $50 million in equity financings. He is a highly skilled communicator and sought-after speaker and has been featured on numerous business television and social media interviews, and is a returning guest lecturer at the University of East London, Pharmacology program.
Raj Attariwala, Director
Raj Attariwala, M.D., Ph. D, is a Vancouver based dual board certified Radiologist and Nuclear Medicine physician certified in both Canada and the United States. Dr. Attariwala is a practicing physician in British Columbia and is the owner of AIM medical imaging in Vancouver. He has pioneered advances in the field of whole body medical imaging through his work and authored numerous publications. Dr. Attariwala has also presented at many International Medical Conferences on whole body imaging and cancer detection. Dr. Attariwala has also served as a director of Cannabix Technologies Inc. since 2014. Dr. Attariwala founded Aim Medical Imaging in 2009 with unique hardware and software designed to perform whole body MRI and whose pioneering efforts have been recognized by worldwide leaders in the MRI field.
Dr. Attariwala received his formal medical training at University of British Columbia with periods of specialized medical training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre (New York), UCLA and USC, and holds a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL).
Mark Williams, Director
Dr. Mark Williams was a co-founder of the Algernon Pharmaceuticals drug repurposing program and was actively engaged as the Company's Chief Scientific Officer until March 1st, 2021. Dr. Williams has over 15 years of experience in drug and medical device development and has authored multiple patents. Dr. Williams has specific expertise and skill sets in taking companies from the discovery process to Phase 2 trials including cGMP manufacturing and toxicology.
Dr. Williams holds a PhD in Microbiology from the University of Alberta, and an MBA from the University of Manitoba.
Howard Gutman, Director
Ambassador (Rtd) Howard Gutman acted, during his distinguished career over the past three decades, as a leading American and International lawyer, and served in a number of high-profile appointments for the government of the United States, including Ambassador to Belgium, and Special Assistant to the Director of the FBI for Counter-Intelligence and Counter- Terrorism. During his legal career he served as a United States Supreme Court and federal appellate court law clerk prior to entering private practice in Washington, DC., where in addition to legal practice, he served as advisor to candidates for President, Governor and the U.S. Senate.
Penalties and Sanctions
As at the date of this Circular and within the 10 years before the date of this Circular, no proposed director is or has been a director or executive officer of any company (including the Company), that while that person was acting in that capacity:
- was subject to an order that was issued while the proposed director was acting in the capacity as director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer; or
- was subject to an order that was issued after the proposed director ceased to be a director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer and which resulted from an event that occurred while that person was acting in the capacity as director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer,
- or within a year of the proposed director ceasing to act in that capacity, became bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency or was subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold its assets; or
- has within 10 years before the date of this Circular become bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency or was subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold the assets of the proposed directors.
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, 1700 - 475 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2B3 will be nominated at the Meeting for re-appointment as auditor of the Company.
The Board recommends that you vote in favour of appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants. Unless otherwise instructed, at the Meeting the proxyholders named in the Company's form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form will vote FOR the appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants.
AUDIT COMMITTEE AND RELATIONSHIP WITH AUDITOR
National Instrument 52-110Audit Committees ("NI 52-110") of the Canadian securities administrators requires the Company's Audit Committee to meet certain requirements. It also requires the Company to disclose certain information regarding the Audit Committee. That information is disclosed below.
Overview
The Audit Committee of the Board is principally responsible for
- recommending to the Board the external auditor to be nominated for election by the Company's shareholders at each annual general meeting and negotiating the compensation of such external auditor.
- overseeing the work of the external auditor, including the resolution of disagreements between the auditor and
management regarding the Company's financial reporting.
- pre-approvingall non-audit services to be provided to the Company's, by the auditor.
- reviewing the Company's annual and interim financial statements, management's discussion & analysis (MD&A) and press releases regarding earnings before they are reviewed and approved by the Board and publicly disseminated by the Company.
- reviewing the Company's financial reporting procedures and internal controls to ensure adequate procedures are in place for the Company's public disclosure of financial information extracted or derived from its financial statements, other than disclosure described in the previous paragraph.
The Company's auditor reports directly to the Audit Committee.
Audit Committee Charter
The Board has adopted a Charter for the Audit Committee, which sets out the Audit Committee's mandate, organization, powers and responsibilities. The Audit Committee Charter as amended by the Board on October 12, 2021, is attached as Schedule A to this Circular.
Composition of the Audit Committee
The Company's governing corporate legislation requires the Company to have an Audit Committee composed of a minimum of three directors, a majority of whom are not officers or employees of the Company.
The current members of the Audit Committee at August 31, 2023 is set out in the table below, and whether they are "independent" and "financially literate".
Name of Member
Independent (1)
Financially Literate (2)
Harry J.F. Bloomfield (Chair)
Yes
Yes
Raj Attariwala
Yes
Yes
Howard Gutman
Yes
Yes
Notes:
- To be considered independent, a member of the Committee must not have any direct or indirect 'material relationship' with the Company. A material relationship is a relationship which could, in the view of the Board, reasonably interfere with the exercise of a member's independent judgment.
- To be considered financially literate, a member of the Committee must have the ability to read and understand a set of financial statements that present a breadth and level of complexity of accounting issues that are generally comparable to the breadth and complexity of the issues that can reasonably be expected to be raised by the Company's financial statements.
Relevant Education and Experience
The education and experience of each member of the Audit Committee relevant to the performance of his responsibilities as an Audit Committee member and, in particular, any education or experience that would provide the member with:
- an understanding of the accounting principles used by the Company to prepare its financial statements;
- the ability to assess the general application of such accounting principles in connection with the accounting for estimates, accruals and reserves;
- experience preparing, auditing, analyzing or evaluating financial statements that present a breadth and level of complexity of accounting issues that are generally comparable to the breadth and complexity of issues that can reasonably be expected to be raised by the Company's financial statements, or experience actively supervising one or more persons engaged in such activities; and
- an understanding of internal controls and procedures for financial reporting.
Complaints
If a particular individual, being a Shareholder or an Insider of the Company (an "applicable individual"), has any concerns about accounting, audit, internal controls or financial reporting matters which they consider to be questionable, incorrect, misleading or fraudulent, the applicable individual is urged to come forward with any such information, complaints or
concerns, without regard to the position of the person or persons responsible for the subject matter of the relevant complaint or concern.
The applicable individual may report their concern in writing and forward it to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in a sealed envelope labelled "To be opened by the Audit Committee only". Further, if the applicable individual wishes to discuss any matter with the Audit Committee, this request should be indicated in the submission. Any such envelopes received by the Company will be forwarded promptly and unopened to the Chair of the Audit Committee. Promptly following the receipt of any complaints submitted to it, the Audit Committee will investigate each complaint and take appropriate corrective actions.
The Audit Committee will retain as part of its records, any complaints or concerns for a period of no less than seven years. The Audit Committee will keep a written record of all such reports or inquiries and make quarterly reports on any ongoing investigation which will include steps taken to satisfactorily address each complaint.
The Audit Committee did not receive any complaints during the last completed financial year August 31, 2023.
Audit Committee Oversight
Since the commencement of the Company's most recently completed financial year August 31, 2023, there has not been a recommendation of the Audit Committee to nominate or compensate an external auditor which was not adopted by the Board.
Reliance on Exemptions in NI 52-110 regarding De Minimis Non-audit Services or on a Regulatory Order Generally
Since the commencement of the Company's most recently completed financial year August 31, 2023, the Company has not relied on:
- the exemption in section 2.4 (De Minimis Non-auditServices) of NI 52-110 (which exempts all non- audit services provided by the Company's auditor from the requirement to be pre-approved by the Audit Committee if such services are less than 5% of the auditor's annual fees charged to the Company, are not recognized as non-audit services at the time of the engagement of the auditor to perform them and are subsequently approved by the Audit Committee prior to the completion of that year's audit), or
- an exemption from NI 52-110, in whole or in part, granted by a securities regulator under Part 8 (Exemptions) of NI 52-110.
Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures
The Audit Committee has adopted specific policies and procedures for the engagement of non-audit services as described in section 4.1 - Duties and Responsibilities of the Audit Committee Charter.
External Auditor Service Fees (By Category)
The Audit Committee has reviewed the nature and amount of the non-audit services provided by the Company's current auditor Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to ensure auditor independence during financial years ended August 31, 2023 and August 31, 2022. Fees incurred for audit and non-audit services in the last two fiscal years are outlined in the following table.
Financial Year
Audit Fees (1)
Audit Related Fees (2)
Tax Fees (3)
All Other Fees (4)
Total
Ending
August 31, 2023
$43,000
$56,500
Nil
$9,000
$108,500
August 31, 2022
$41,000
$26,000
Nil
$20,000
$87,000
Notes:
- The aggregate fees billed by the auditor for audit fee.
- The aggregate fees billed for assurance and related services that are reasonably related to the performance of the audit or review of the Company's financial statements and are not disclosed in the "Audit Fees" column.
- The aggregate fees billed for professional services rendered by the Company's auditor for tax compliance, tax advice and tax planning.
-
The aggregate fees billed for professional services other than those listed in the first three columns.
Exemption
The Company is exempt from the requirements of Part 3 Composition of the Audit Committee and Part 5 Reporting Obligations of NI 52-110.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Corporate governance refers to the policies and structure of the board of directors of a Company, whose members are elected by and are accountable to the shareholders of the Company. Corporate governance encourages establishing a reasonable degree of independence of the board of directors from executive management and the adoption of policies to ensure the board of directors recognizes the principles of good management. The Board is committed to sound corporate governance practices; as such practices are both in the interests of shareholders and help to contribute to effective and efficient decision-making.
The Company does not have a corporate governance committee.
On October 12, 2021, the board of directors (the "Board") adopted a Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter. A copy of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter can be accessed on the Company's website at www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com. The current members of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee are: Harry J.F. Bloomfield (Chair), Howard Gutman and Raj Attariwala.
Board of Directors
The Company's current board of directors consists of: Harry J.F. Bloomfield, Raj Attariwala, Mark Williams and Howard Gutman are independent directors. Christopher Moreau, the Chief Executive Officer, is not independent because he is a member of management.
The Board has responsibility for the stewardship of the Company including responsibility for strategic planning, identification of the principal risks of the Company's business and implementation of appropriate systems to manage risks, succession planning (including appointing, training and monitoring senior management), communications with investors and the financial community and the integrity of the Company's internal control and management information systems.
This Board sets long term goals and objectives for the Company and formulates the plans and strategies necessary to achieve those objectives and to supervise senior management in their implementation. The Board delegates the responsibility for managing the day-to-day affairs of the Company to senior management but retains a supervisory role in respect of, and ultimate responsibility for, all matters relating to the Company and its business. The Board is responsible for protecting Shareholder's interests and ensuring that the incentives of the Shareholders and of management are aligned.
As part of its ongoing review of business operations, the Board reviews, as frequently as required, the principal risks inherent in the Company's business including financial risks, through periodic reports from management of such risks, and assesses the systems established to manage those risks. Directly and through the Audit Committee, the Board also assesses the integrity of internal control over financial reporting and management information systems.
In addition to those matters that must, by law, be approved by the Board, the Board is required to approve any material dispositions, acquisitions and investments outside the ordinary course of business, long-term strategy, and organizational development plans. Management of the Company is authorized to act without the Board's approval, on all ordinary course matters relating to the Company's business.
The Board also monitors the Company's compliance with timely disclosure obligations and reviews material disclosure documents prior to distribution.
The Board is responsible for selecting the CEO and other senior management and for monitoring their performance.
The Board considers that the following directors are "independent" in that they are independent and free from any interest and any business or other relationship which could or could reasonably be perceived to, materially interfere with the director's ability to act with the best interests of the Company, other than interests and relationships arising from shareholding:
