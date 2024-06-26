ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

INFORMATION CIRCULAR

All information is as at May 21, 2024 except where otherwise indicated.

This Information Circular ("Information Circular" or "Circular") is provided in connection with the solicitation by management of Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") of proxies ("Proxies") from its holders ("Shareholders") of the Class A common shares (the "Shares") of the Company in respect of the annual general meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on July 10, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), at Suite 1500 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada and for the purposes set out in the combined notice of meeting/notice and access (the "Notice") accompanying this Circular.

All monetary amounts herein are expressed in Canadian Dollars ("$") unless otherwise stated.

GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION

Solicitation of Proxies

The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and regular employees of the Company. The Company will bear all costs of this solicitation. The Company has arranged for intermediaries to forward the meeting materials to beneficial owners of Shares held as of the record date by those intermediaries and we may reimburse the intermediaries for their reasonable fees and disbursements in that regard.

Notice-and-Access

In accordance with National Instrument 54-101- Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"),arrangements have been made with intermediaries to forward the Notice and Access Notice, proxies and voting instruction forms to the Registered and Beneficial Shareholders of the Shares held of record by such parties.

The Company has given notice of the Meeting in accordance with NI 54-101, pursuant to which it has sent a combined Notice of Meeting/Notice and Access Notice and proxy or voting instruction form, but not the Information Circular (the "Meeting Materials") directly to its registered Shareholders and those Beneficial Shareholders that have consented to allow their addresses to be provided to the Company ("NOBOs"). The Company does not intend to pay for intermediaries to forward the Notice and Access Notice and voting instruction form to those Beneficial Shareholders that have refused to allow their address to be provided to the Company ("OBOs"). Accordingly, OBOs will not receive the Notice and Access Notice and voting instruction form unless their respective intermediaries assume the cost of forwarding such documents to them.

Instead of mailing the Meeting Materials to Shareholders, the Company has posted the Meeting Materials on its website at www.algernonpharmaceuticals.compursuant to the notice-and-access procedures of NI 54-101.

Shareholders will not receive a paper copy of the Meeting Materials unless they contact TSX Trust Company ("TSX Trust") or Broadridge as referenced on the attached Notice. Provided the request is made prior to the Meeting, Shareholders will be mailed the Meeting Materials within three business days. Requests for paper copies of the Meeting Materials should be made no later than Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in order for Shareholders to receive paper copies of the Meeting Materials and return their completed proxies or voting instruction forms, as applicable, by the deadline for submission of 4:00 P.M. (Pacific Time) on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Copies of the combined Notice of Meeting/Notice and Access form, this Circular, the Proxy and the VIF are posted online at www.algernonpharmaceuticals.comand are SEDAR+ filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Appointment of Proxyholders

The individuals named in the accompanying form of Proxy are directors and/or officers of the Company. If you are a shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting, you have the right to appoint a person or Company other than either of the persons designated in the Proxy, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and act for you on your behalf at the