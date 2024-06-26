ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Appointee
I/We, being holders of Class A common shares of ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (the "Company""), hereby appoint: Christopher Moreau, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, or, failing him, James Kinley, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, OR
_____________________________________________________________________________________
To attend the meeting or to appoint someone to attend on your behalf, print that name here
as proxy of the undersigned, to attend, act and vote on behalf of the undersigned in accordance with the below direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxy sees fit) on all the following matters and any other matter that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (the "Meeting"), and at any and all adjournments or postponements thereof in the same manner, to the same extent and with the same powers as if the undersigned were personally present, with full power of substitution.
Management recommends voting FOR the following Resolutions. Please use dark black pencil or pen
FOR WITHHOLD
1. Appointment of Auditor
To appoint Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.
FOR AGAINST
2. Election of Directors
1. Harry J. Bloomfield
2. Christopher Moreau
3. Raj Attariwala
4. Mark Williams 5.Howard Gutman
FOR AGAINST
3. Proposed Amended Stock Option Plan
To pass an ordinary resolution to confirm and approve the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, with proposed amendment, and for continuation, as described in the accompanying Information Circular.
FOR AGAINST
4. Proposed Amended Restricted Share Unit Plan
To pass an ordinary resolution to confirm and approve the Company's 10% rolling restricted share unit plan, with proposed amendment, and for continuation, as described in the accompanying Information Circular.
I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any instructions previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, this
VIF will be voted FOR a matter by Management's appointees or, if you appoint another person, as such other person sees fit. On any amendments or variations proposed or any new business submitted properly before the Meeting, I/We authorize you to vote as you see fit.
_________________________________________________________
__________________
Signature(s)
Date
Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear on this VIF. Please see reverse for additional instructions. All VIFs must be received by 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, July 8, 2024.
Voting Instruction Form (VIF) - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. to be held on
How to Vote
Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) (the "Meeting")
1. We are sending to you the enclosed proxy-related materials that relate to a meeting of the holders
of the series or class of securities that are held on your behalf by the intermediary identified above.
Unless you attend the meeting and vote in person, your securities can be voted only by management,
as proxy holder of the registered holder, in accordance with your instructions.
2. We are prohibited from voting these securities on any of the matters to be acted upon at the meeting
without your specific voting instructions. In order for these securities to be voted at the meeting, it will
be necessary for us to have your specific voting instructions. Please complete and return the information
requested in this VIF to provide your voting instructions to us promptly.
INTERNET
Go to www.meeting-vote.comCast your vote online
View Meeting documents
To vote using your smartphone,
please scan this QR Code
TELEPHONE
Use any touch-tone phone, call toll free in Canada and United States 1-888-489-5760 and follow the voice instructions
3. If you want to attend the meeting and vote in person, please write your name in the place provided
for that purpose in this form. You can also write the name of someone else whom you wish to attend
the meeting and vote on your behalf. Unless prohibited by law, the person whose name is written in
the space provided will have full authority to present matters to the meeting and vote on all matters
that are presented at the meeting, even if those matters are not set out in this form or the Information
Circular. Consult a legal advisor if you wish to modify the authority of that person in any way. If you
require help, please contact the Registered Representative who services your account.
4. This VIF should be signed by you in the exact manner as your name appears on the VIF. If these
voting instructions are given on behalf of a body corporate set out the full legal name of the body
corporate, the name and position of the person giving voting instructions on behalf of the body
corporate and the address for service of the body corporate.
5. If this VIF is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed by management to
you.
6. When properly signed and delivered, securities represented by this VIF will be voted as directed by
you, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, the VIF will direct the voting
of the securities to be made as recommended in the documentation provided by Management for
the meeting.
7. This VIF confers discretionary authority on the appointee to vote as the appointee sees fit in respect
of amendments or variations to matters identified in the notice of meeting or other matters as may
properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
8. Your voting instructions will be recorded on receipt of the VIF.
9. By providing voting instructions as requested, you are acknowledging that you are the beneficial
owner of, and are entitled to instruct us with respect to the voting of, these securities.
10. If you have any questions regarding the enclosed documents, please contact the Registered
Representative who services your account.
11. This VIF should be read in conjunction with the Information Circular and other proxy materials
provided by Management.
To vote by telephone or Internet you will need your control number. If you vote by Internet or telephone, do not return this proxy.
MAIL, FAX or EMAIL
Complete and return your signed proxy in the envelope provided or send to:
TSX Trust Company
P.O. Box 721
Agincourt, ON M1S 0A1
You may alternatively fax your proxy to 416-595-9593 or scan and email to proxyvote@tmx.com.
An undated proxy is deemed to be dated on the day it was received by TSX.
If you wish to receive investor documents electronically in future, please visit services.tsxtrust.com/edeliveryto enrol.
All VIFs must be received by 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, July 8, 2024.
