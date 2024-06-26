ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Appointee

I/We, being holders of Class A common shares of ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (the "Company""), hereby appoint: Christopher Moreau, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, or, failing him, James Kinley, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, OR

_____________________________________________________________________________________

To attend the meeting or to appoint someone to attend on your behalf, print that name here

as proxy of the undersigned, to attend, act and vote on behalf of the undersigned in accordance with the below direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxy sees fit) on all the following matters and any other matter that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (the "Meeting"), and at any and all adjournments or postponements thereof in the same manner, to the same extent and with the same powers as if the undersigned were personally present, with full power of substitution.

Management recommends voting FOR the following Resolutions. Please use dark black pencil or pen

FOR WITHHOLD

1. Appointment of Auditor

To appoint Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

FOR AGAINST

2. Election of Directors

1. Harry J. Bloomfield

2. Christopher Moreau

3. Raj Attariwala

4. Mark Williams 5.Howard Gutman

FOR AGAINST

3. Proposed Amended Stock Option Plan

To pass an ordinary resolution to confirm and approve the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, with proposed amendment, and for continuation, as described in the accompanying Information Circular.

FOR AGAINST

4. Proposed Amended Restricted Share Unit Plan

To pass an ordinary resolution to confirm and approve the Company's 10% rolling restricted share unit plan, with proposed amendment, and for continuation, as described in the accompanying Information Circular.

.

LEGAL_43906812.2