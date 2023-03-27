CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27APRIL2023 Rights

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 27 mars/March 2023) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced a Rights Offering to eligible shareholders of record at the close of market on March 29, 2023. A holder resident in an Eligible Jurisdiction will be offered one (1) transferable right for each one (1) Share held. Each one (1) Right entitles you to subscribe for one (1) Unit of Algernon at a subscription price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Share and one transferable Share purchase warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at the exercise price of $0.52.

The rights will begin trading on March 28, 2023 under the symbol AGN.RT. The rights will expire at 2:00 pm (PT) on April 27, 2023.

Trading in the rights will be halted at noon on April 27, 2023.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. a annoncé une offre de droits aux actionnaires éligibles inscrits à la clôture des marchés le 29 mars 2023. Un détenteur résidant dans une juridiction éligible se verra offrir un (1) droit transférable pour chaque (1) action détenue. Chaque (1) droit vous donne le droit de souscrire une (1) part d'Algernon au prix de souscription de 0,25 $ par part. Chaque unité sera composée d'une action et d'un bon de souscription d'action transférable. Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur d'acheter une action supplémentaire au prix d'exercice de 0,52 $.

Les droits commenceront à être négociés le 28 mars 2023 sous le symbole AGN.RT. Les droits expireront à 14h00 (PT) le 27 avril 2023.

La négociation des droits sera arrêtée à midi le 27 avril 2023.

Symbol/Symbole: AGN.RT Ex Date/Date ex: Le 28 mars/March 2023 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 29 mars/March 2023 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 28 mars/March 2023 CUSIP: 01559R 17 8 ISIN: CA 01559R 17 8 0 Expiry Date/Date d'expiration: Le 27 avril/April 2023

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.