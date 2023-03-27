Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGN   CA01559R4008

ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AGN)
  Report
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  12:03:32 2023-03-27 pm EDT
0.3700 CAD   -2.63%
12:40pCse Bulletin : New Listing - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27APRIL2023 Rights
NE
03/21Algernon Neuroscience Appoints Dr. David Brody to Advisory Board
CI
03/21Algernon Pharmaceuticals Launches Rights Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27APRIL2023 Rights

03/27/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 27 mars/March 2023) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced a Rights Offering to eligible shareholders of record at the close of market on March 29, 2023. A holder resident in an Eligible Jurisdiction will be offered one (1) transferable right for each one (1) Share held. Each one (1) Right entitles you to subscribe for one (1) Unit of Algernon at a subscription price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Share and one transferable Share purchase warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share at the exercise price of $0.52.

The rights will begin trading on March 28, 2023 under the symbol AGN.RT. The rights will expire at 2:00 pm (PT) on April 27, 2023.

Trading in the rights will be halted at noon on April 27, 2023.

_________________________________

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. a annoncé une offre de droits aux actionnaires éligibles inscrits à la clôture des marchés le 29 mars 2023. Un détenteur résidant dans une juridiction éligible se verra offrir un (1) droit transférable pour chaque (1) action détenue. Chaque (1) droit vous donne le droit de souscrire une (1) part d'Algernon au prix de souscription de 0,25 $ par part. Chaque unité sera composée d'une action et d'un bon de souscription d'action transférable. Chaque bon de souscription permet à son détenteur d'acheter une action supplémentaire au prix d'exercice de 0,52 $.

Les droits commenceront à être négociés le 28 mars 2023 sous le symbole AGN.RT. Les droits expireront à 14h00 (PT) le 27 avril 2023.

La négociation des droits sera arrêtée à midi le 27 avril 2023.

Symbol/Symbole: AGN.RT
Ex Date/Date ex: Le 28 mars/March 2023
Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 29 mars/March 2023
Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 28 mars/March 2023
CUSIP: 01559R 17 8
ISIN: CA 01559R 17 8 0
Expiry Date/Date d'expiration: Le 27 avril/April 2023

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
12:40pCse Bulletin : New Listing - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27APRIL2023 Rights
NE
03/21Algernon Neuroscience Appoints Dr. David Brody to Advisory Board
CI
03/21Algernon Pharmaceuticals Launches Rights Offering
MT
03/21Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of Rights Offering
AQ
03/02Algernon NeuroScience Appoints Global TBI Expert and Former NFL Neurological Player Car..
AQ
03/01Cse Bulletin : Stock Split - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGN)
NE
02/28Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 4 for 1 Forward Share Split
AQ
02/21Algernon Pharmaceuticals Initiates Traumatic Brain Injury Research Program With DMT; Ap..
MT
02/21Algernon NeuroScience Initiates Traumatic Brain Injury Research Program With DMT; Appoi..
AQ
02/17Algernon Pharmaceuticals subsidiary completes first dosing in Phase 1 clinical study of..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3,67 M 2,68 M 2,67 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,38 CAD
Average target price 2,56 CAD
Spread / Average Target 574%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Joseph Moreau Chief Executive Officer & Director
James F. Kinley Chief Financial Officer
Harry J. F. Bloomfield Chairman
Christopher Bryan Vice President-Research & Operations
Ahmad Khalil Chief Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALGERNON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-28.97%3
MODERNA, INC.-16.00%58 191
LONZA GROUP AG16.62%42 715
SEAGEN INC.53.79%36 981
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.07%34 981
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.06%23 582
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer