Algold Resources Announces Filing of Proposal

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - Algold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ALG.H) ("Algold") announced today that it has filed a proposal ("the Proposal").

The Proposal provides, among other things, for the reorganization of Algold's share capital. Subsequent to the approval of the Proposal and the reorganization of Algold's share capital, as the case may be, Articles of Reorganization will be filed with the director appointed under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The board of directors of Algold determined that the Proposal and the reorganization of the share capital are in the best interests of Algold and its various stakeholders to allow the development of the Tijirit Project in Mauritania.

About Algold Resources

Algold Resources Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The board of directors and management team are seasoned resource industry professionals with extensive experience in the exploration and development of world-class gold projects in Africa.

