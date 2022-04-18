Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Algoma Steel Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTL   CA0156581070

ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC.

(ASTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
10.82 USD   -0.82%
08:04aALGOMA STEEL : Announces Appointment of New CEO upon Retirement of Michael McQuade - Form 6-K
PU
08:00aAlgoma Steel Names New CEO
MT
07:32aALGOMA STEEL BRIEF : Announces Appointment of Michael Garcia as Chief Executive Officer, Effective June 1st, 2022 Upon the Retirement of current CEO Michael McQuade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Algoma Steel : Announces Appointment of New CEO upon Retirement of Michael McQuade - Form 6-K

04/18/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Algoma Steel Announces Appointment of New CEO upon Retirement of Michael McQuade

Transition to take effect June 1st, 2022

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONTARIO (April 18, 2022) - Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) ("Algoma" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced the appointment of Michael Garcia as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective June 1st, 2022 upon the retirement of current CEO Michael McQuade. Mr. McQuade will continue to serve on the Company's board of directors (the "Board") and Mr. Garcia will also join the Board concurrent with his appointment as CEO.

Andy Harshaw, Chairman of the Board, commented, "Mike McQuade has provided exemplary leadership through this transition period, taking Algoma from restructuring to a publicly listed company. He has set Algoma on secure footing as the company advances its sustainability agenda and embarks on its transformation to electric arc steelmaking. On behalf of the entire Algoma team, I thank him for his dedicated service and welcome the continued benefit of his insights as he stays on as a director." Mr. Harshaw added, "I am excited to announce Michael Garcia will be joining Algoma as Chief Executive Officer. He comes at the optimal time as we execute our transformation strategy. His deep industry expertise and world-class experience will amplify Algoma's value proposition and we look to him to drive long-term value for all of our stakeholders as we usher in a new era in steel."

Mr. Garcia is a successful industrial business leader, experienced public company CEO, and board member. He is skilled at developing and executing corporate strategy, offering global experience across multiple countries and cultures with the proven ability to nurture talent and lead an organization through change. His career spans senior executive roles in numerous well-regarded companies including Alcoa Inc., Gerdau Ameristeel Inc., Evraz Inc./Evraz Highveld Steel & Vanadium Co., Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Domtar Inc., and Alliant Energy Inc. Mr. Garcia holds a Bachelor degree in Computer Science from the United States Military Academy and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

Algoma Steel Inc.|105 West Street, Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Canada P6A 7B4 | T: 705-945-2351 F: 705-945-2203 | algoma.com

YOUR PARTNER IN STEEL. SINCE 1901

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding Algoma's planned investment in and transition to EAF steelmaking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "pipeline," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections , and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the risk that the benefits of the recently completed merger may not be realized; the risks that Algoma will be delayed or unable to realize its business plans and strategic objectives, including its investment in, and transition to, EAF steelmaking; the risks that higher cost of internally generated power and market pricing for electricity sourced from Algoma's current grid in Northern Ontario could have an adverse impact on our production and financial performance; the risks associated with the steel industry generally; and changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and readers should also consider the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the prospectus filed by Algoma with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") (available under the company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com) and in the registration statement on Form F-1 filed by Algoma with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (available at www.sec.gov), as well as in Algoma's current reports with the OSC and SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma's size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. Algoma's mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex ("DSPC"), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma Steel Inc.|105 West Street, Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Canada P6A 7B4 | T: 705-945-2351 F: 705-945-2203 | algoma.com

YOUR PARTNER IN STEEL. SINCE 1901

2

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has upgraded its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, Algoma has cost-cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of modernizing its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is on a transformation journey, investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing to secure a sustainable future. Our customer focus, growing capability and courage to meet the industry's challenges head-on position us firmly as your partner in steel.

For more information, please contact:

Brenda Stenta

Manager Communications & Branding

Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Phone: +1.705.206.1022

E-mail: brenda.stenta@algoma.com

Algoma Steel Inc.|105 West Street, Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Canada P6A 7B4 | T: 705-945-2351 F: 705-945-2203 | algoma.com

YOUR PARTNER IN STEEL. SINCE 1901

3

Disclaimer

Algoma Steel Group Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 12:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC.
08:04aALGOMA STEEL : Announces Appointment of New CEO upon Retirement of Michael McQuade - Form ..
PU
08:00aAlgoma Steel Names New CEO
MT
07:32aALGOMA STEEL BRIEF : Announces Appointment of Michael Garcia as Chief Executive Officer, E..
MT
07:30aAlgoma Steel Announces Appointment of New CEO upon Retirement of Michael McQuade
AQ
04/08ALGOMA STEEL : Comments on Ontario's Recently Announced Northern Energy Advantage Program ..
PU
04/08Algoma Steel Comments on Ontario's Northern Energy Advantage Program
MT
04/08Algoma Steel Comments on Ontario's Recently Announced Northern Energy Advantage Program
AQ
03/24Algoma Steel expects Q4 shipments to be down compared with Q3
AQ
03/24Algoma Steel, Down 2% in US Pre-Market, Provides Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance; S..
MT
03/24Algoma Steel Sees Fiscal Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of CA$310 Million to CA$320 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 769 M 2 987 M 2 987 M
Net income 2022 835 M 662 M 662 M
Net cash 2022 641 M 508 M 508 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 020 M 1 601 M 1 601 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 677
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Algoma Steel Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,82
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. McQuade Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajat Marwah Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Harshaw Chairman
Andrew Eliot Schultz Independent Director
David D. Sgro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC.0.09%1 601
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.2.65%25 688
JSW STEEL LIMITED16.82%24 150
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION11.88%20 917
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.71%15 621
TERNIUM S.A.11.33%9 511