Algoma Steel Group Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 615.4 million compared to CAD 567.8 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 84.8 million compared to CAD 69.8 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.78 compared to CAD 0.64 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.78 compared to CAD 0.64 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 2,175.2 million compared to CAD 2,101.1 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 77.2 million compared to CAD 318.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.71 compared to CAD 2.5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.6 compared to CAD 1.66 a year ago.