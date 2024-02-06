Algoma Steel Group Inc. (Algoma) is a Canada-based integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. The Company delivers customer-driven product solutions to applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. The Company is a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada. Its plate products include AR225, Heat Treated Plate, AlgoLaser, AlgoGrip and The Heavies. Its plate products include Hot Rolled Sheet - DSPC, Hot Rolled Sheet - 106'' Mill, AR200, Cold Rolled and Floor Plate. The Company has a raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year. Its Direct Strip Production Complex is a thin slab caster coupled with direct hot rolling in North America. In addition, its heat-treated plate facility provides a full range of heat-treated products for abrasion resistant, ballistic and other specialty plate applications.