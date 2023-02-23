Advanced search
    CA0156581070

ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC.

(ASTL)
2023-02-23
7.550 USD   -0.26%
05:31pAlgoma Steel Group to Participate in the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference
GL
02/16Algoma Steel Says Installed 1st Structural Columns for Ontario Electric Arc Steel Shop
MT
02/16Algoma Steel Installs First Structural Columns for Electric Arc Steel Shop
GL
Algoma Steel Group to Participate in the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

02/23/2023 | 05:31pm EST
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma” or “the Company”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, today announced that the Company will be participating in the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on Monday, February 27, 2023 and Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Prior to Algoma’s attendance at this conference, the Company will post a copy of the presentation it intends to use in the Investors section of its website.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “design,” “pipeline,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. Readers should consider the risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Algoma’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed by Algoma with the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) (available under the company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com) and with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), as well as in Algoma’s current reports with the OSC and SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. Driven by a purpose to build better lives and a greener future, Algoma is positioned to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions to applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada. Its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”) is one of the lowest-cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America.

Algoma is on a transformation journey, modernizing its plate mill and adopting electric arc technology that builds on the strong principles of recycling and environmental stewardship to significantly lower carbon emissions. Today Algoma is investing in its people and processes, working safely, as a team to become one of North America's leading producers of green steel.

As a founding industry in their community, Algoma is drawing on the best of its rich steelmaking tradition to deliver greater value, offering North America the comfort of a secure steel supply and a sustainable future as your partner in steel.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Moraca
Treasurer & Investor Relations Officer
Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Phone: 705.945.3300
E-mail: IR@algoma.com


Financials
Sales 2023 2 749 M 2 030 M 2 030 M
Net income 2023 264 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2023 78,5 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,36x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 1 062 M 784 M 784 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 734
Free-Float 90,9%
Managers and Directors
Michael Dennis Garcia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajat Marwah Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Harshaw Chairman
Andrew Eliot Schultz Independent Director
David D. Sgro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC.19.40%784
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.18.60%21 311
JSW STEEL LIMITED-8.68%20 290
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION6.71%16 133
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.18.41%15 113
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.10.28%8 435