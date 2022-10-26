Advanced search
ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC.

(ASTL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
6.910 USD   +1.62%
Algoma Steel to Announce Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results November 7, 2022
GL
05:30pAlgoma Steel to Announce Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results November 7, 2022
AQ
10/12Algoma Steel Partners with Sault College on Site-Greening Initiative
GL
Algoma Steel to Announce Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results November 7, 2022

10/26/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL; TSX: ASTL) (“Algoma”), a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products, announced today that Algoma will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 7, 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review Algoma’s results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of Algoma’s website at www.algoma.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally by dialing 877-425-9470 or 201-389-0878, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Algoma Steel Fiscal Second Quarter Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13733046.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Algoma’s transition to electric arc steelmaking, its future as a leading producer of green steel, and Algoma’s expected enhanced long-term profitability, cost-cutting initiatives, modernization of its plate mill facilities, transformation journey, investment in its people, processes, optimization and modernization, and growing capability and courage to meet the industry’s challenges. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “pipeline,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. Readers should consider the risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Algoma’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed by Algoma with the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) (available under the company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (available at www.sec.gov), as well as in Algoma’s current reports with the OSC and SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Algoma Steel Group Inc.

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma’s size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. The Company’s mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled steel coil (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex (“DSPC”), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Having upgraded its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace, Algoma is on a transformational journey, modernizing its plate mill facilities and transitioning to electric arc steelmaking, securing its future as a leading producer of green steel.

Today Algoma is returning to its roots as a customer-focused, entrepreneurial company with the courage and growing capability to meet the industry’s challenges head-on. It is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing so that it might continue to be your partner in steel.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Moraca
Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer
Algoma Steel Inc.
Phone: 705.945.3300
E-mail: IR@algoma.com

 


