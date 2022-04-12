Log in
Algonquin Power & Utilities : Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call - Form 6-K

04/12/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

OAKVILLE, Ontario - April 12, 2022 - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN") (TSX/NYSE: AQN) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after market close. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, May 13, 2022, hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Banskota, and Chief Financial Officer, Arthur Kacprzak.
Conference call details are as follows:
Date:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Time:
10:00 a.m. ET
Conference Call:
Toll Free Dial-In Number (888) 330-2454

Toll Dial-In Number (240) 789-2714

Event Passcode 5079453
Webcast:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3730565/B0D9DC01E26134ED73A4E3E39A879DBE

Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com
About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities. AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.
AQN is committed to delivering growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy and electric transmission development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.
AQN's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes, Series 2019-A subordinated notes and equity units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA, AQNB, and AQNU, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.comand follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.
Investor Inquiries:
Amelia Tsang
Vice President, Investor Relations
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
E-mail: InvestorRelations@APUCorp.com
Telephone: (905) 465-4500
Media Inquiries:
Stephanie Bose
Director, Corporate Communications
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
E-mail: Corporate.Communications@libertyutilities.com
Telephone: (905) 465-4500


Disclaimer

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
