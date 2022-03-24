Log in
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.

Algonquin Power & Utilities : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM - Form 6-K/A

03/24/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

We consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statements (Form F-3 Files No. 333-220059 and 333-227246) of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp of our report dated February 27, 2022, with respect to the consolidated financial statements of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc, appearing in Exhibit 99.3 of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's Form 6-K/A dated March 24, 2022.

/s/ Ernst & Young, S.L.

Madrid, Spain
March 24, 2022


Disclaimer

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 21:42:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 735 M - -
Net income 2022 517 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 10 221 M 10 241 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,33x
EV / Sales 2023 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 445
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 15,17 $
Average target price 15,44 $
Spread / Average Target 1,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Banskota President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur Kacprzak Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Moore Chairman
Johnny Johnston Chief Operating Officer
Mary Ellen Paravalos Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.4.71%10 221
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.55%53 315
SEMPRA ENERGY20.52%50 322
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-7.58%38 264
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.0.10%33 539
ENGIE-7.93%31 905