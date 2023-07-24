Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.(TSX:AQN.PRA) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a Canada-based diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution company. The Company through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, provides sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities. It owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over four gigawatts (GW) of installed renewable energy capacity. The Company is focused on its expanding global pipeline of renewable energy and electric transmission development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.

Sector Multiline Utilities