Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.(TSX:AQN.PRA) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index
Today at 12:00 am
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.96 CAD
|-0.72%
|+1.95%
|+24.26%
|Jul. 10
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Maintained at Sector-Perform at National Bank as Estimates Cut; Price Target Kept at US$10.00
|Jul. 07
|RBC Capital Markets Says Expectations High For Algonquin Amid Strategic Review
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|10.96 CAD
|-0.72%
|+1.95%
|5 709 M $
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Maintained at Sector-Perform at National Bank as Estimates Cut; Price Target Kept at US$10.00
|RBC Capital Markets Says Expectations High For Algonquin Amid Strategic Review
|Starboard Value LP Delivers a Letter to Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
|Hedge fund Starboard asks Algonquin Power to sell renewable assets
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Shareholder Starboard Urges Sale of Renewable Energy Assets
|News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
|News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Late Friday
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing Friday Afternoon
|Starboard takes 5% stake in Algonquin Power
|TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices, US economic data on deck
|Starboard Builds Stake In Algonquin Power
|News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
|Starboard takes stake of about 5% in Algonquin Power - WSJ
|News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
|ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Maintained at Outperform at Credit Suisse Ahead of Asset Sales; Price Target Kept at US$10.50
|S&P Puts Ratings on Algonquin Power & Utilities' Liberty Power Unit on CreditWatch Negative
|Algonquin Power & Utilities' Focus Is Now on Renewables Business Review, RBC Says
|RBC Capital Markets Says Market Now Focused On Algonquin's Strategic Review
|Wells Fargo Adjusts Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Target to $10 From $9.50, Maintains Overweight Rating
|News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Posts Lower Q1 Earnings But Beats Street Estimates; Announces Strategic Review of Renewable Energy Group; National Bank Says EPS Below Forecast
|Transcript : Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+24.26%
|5 709 M $
|+74.84%
|5 604 M $
|+76.45%
|5 527 M $
|+1.75%
|5 442 M $
|+50.19%
|5 435 M $
|+25.87%
|4 717 M $
|-27.39%
|4 486 M $
|+9.01%
|4 423 M $
|-6.41%
|6 996 M $
|-12.89%
|4 101 M $