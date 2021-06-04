Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQN   CA0158571053

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.

(AQN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Algonquin Power & Utilities : Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Election of Board of Directors (Form 6-K)

06/04/2021 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Election of Board of Directors
OAKVILLE, Ontario - June 3, 2021 - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ('AQN' or the 'Company') (TSX/NYSE: AQN) today held a virtual annual meeting of common shareholders. At the meeting, all of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2021 were elected as directors of AQN until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed voting results for the election of directors are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of AQN. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Christopher Ball 263,756,761 94.29% 15,982,779 5.71%
Arun Banskota 279,209,311 99.81% 530,229 0.19%
Melissa Stapleton Barnes 279,043,669 99.75% 695,871 0.25%
Christopher Huskilson 279,131,852 99.78% 607,688 0.22%
D. Randy Laney 279,104,688 99.77% 634,852 0.23%
Carol Leaman 279,172,883 99.80% 566,657 0.20%
Kenneth Moore 267,779,544 95.72% 11,959,996 4.28%
Masheed Saidi 279,089,815 99.77% 649,725 0.23%
Dilek Samil 277,098,832 99.06% 2,640,708 0.94%
Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and an advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with approximately $15 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities. AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 3 GW of installed renewable generation capacity.
AQN is committed to delivering growth and the pursuit of operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy and electric transmission development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions.
AQN's common shares, Series A preferred shares, and Series D preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2018-A


subordinated notes and Series 2019-A subordinated notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA and AQNB, respectively.
Visit AQN at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.
For Further Information:
Amelia Tsang
Vice President, Investor Relations
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
354 Davis Road, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 2X1
E-mail: InvestorRelations@APUCorp.com
Telephone: (905) 465-4500

Stephanie Bose
Director, Corporate Communications
Liberty
354 Davis Road, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 2X1
E-mail: Corporate.Communications@libertyutilities.com
Telephone: (905) 465-4500


Disclaimer

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.
06:07aALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES  : Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announce..
PU
06/03ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.  : Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and An..
AQ
06/01ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES  : RBC Adds Algonquin Power & Utilities to Best Idea..
MT
05/18ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Algonquin ..
MT
05/14ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES  : Q1 2021 Report
PU
05/07ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES  : Maintained at Neutral by Credit Suisse Following ..
MT
05/07ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES  : Posts Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue; Increases Quar..
MT
05/07ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES  : Q1 2021 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
05/07MT NEWSWIRES STOCKS TO WATCH : Wheaton and Algonquin Both Raise Dividends. Inclu..
MT
05/06ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 158 M - -
Net income 2021 323 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 9 380 M 9 380 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,72x
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 441
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,96 $
Last Close Price 15,42 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,98%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arun Banskota President & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur Kacprzak Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Moore Chairman
Johnny Johnston Chief Operating Officer
Mary Ellen Paravalos Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.-10.84%9 380
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.51%46 208
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.29%42 501
SEMPRA ENERGY7.53%41 481
ENGIE-1.50%36 139
E.ON SE10.22%31 584