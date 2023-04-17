Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQN   CA0158571053

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.

(AQN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
11.37 CAD   -1.47%
04:50pAlgonquin Power ends deal for AEP's Kentucky operations
RE
04:35pAlgonquin Power Shareholder Urges It to Continue With US$1 Billion Divestment Plan as Kentucky Power Buy Cancelled
MT
10:48aAlgonquin Power & Utilities Announces Termination Of Kentucky Power Deal; National Bank Says Termination Removes Risk
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Algonquin Power ends deal for AEP's Kentucky operations

04/17/2023 | 04:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 17 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's deal to buy the Kentucky operations of American Electric Power has fallen through, the companies said on Monday, following multiple delays since its announcement nearly 1-1/2 years ago.

The companies decided to terminate the deal as they could not meet the conditions that were set prior to closing the sale before April 26, AEP said in a statement.

AEP was expected to receive about $1.2 billion in cash, net of taxes and transaction fees, from the sale following a $200 million cut in value in September last year.

Ancora Holdings Group, a shareholder of Algonquin Power, said it was pleased with Algonquin's decision to terminate the "poorly-conceived" transaction following months of widespread pushback from shareholders.

It further added that the utilities firm's leadership needed to establish momentum and execute its previously disclosed plan to sell $1 billion in assets.

Algonquin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company had lowered its dividend in January and said it was targeting additional asset sales to reduce debt.

AEP's Kentucky operations include Kentucky Power, a utility that serves 165,000 customers and Kentucky Transco, a regulated transmission business. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose and Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. -1.47% 11.37 Delayed Quote.30.84%
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. 0.85% 93.29 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
All news about ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.
04:50pAlgonquin Power ends deal for AEP's Kentucky operations
RE
04:35pAlgonquin Power Shareholder Urges It to Continue With US$1 Billion Divestment Plan as K..
MT
10:48aAlgonquin Power & Utilities Announces Termination Of Kentucky Power Deal; National Bank..
MT
08:51aAlgonquin Brief: BMO Says No Surprise and Market Likely To Be Positive O..
MT
08:20aAlgonquin Power & Utilities terminates deal to buy Kentucky Power
AQ
07:56aAlgonquin Power Price Target Raised to US$9 at TD
MT
07:45aAlgonquin Power & Utilities Up In US Pre-Market On Termination Of Kentucky Power Deal
MT
07:43aAlgonquin Power & Utilities' Liberty Utilities Co and American Electric Power Agree to ..
MT
07:41aAlgonquin Power, American Electric Mutually End $2.65 Billion Kentucky Asset Sale
DJ
07:38aAlgonquin and AEP terminate deal for AEP's Kentucky operations
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 912 M - -
Net income 2023 403 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 5,06%
Capitalization 5 938 M 5 926 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,02x
EV / Sales 2024 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 951
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,63 $
Average target price 9,05 $
Spread / Average Target 4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arun Banskota President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren G. Myers Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Moore Chairman
Colin Michael Penny Executive VP-Information Technology & Digital
Johnny Johnston Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.30.84%5 938
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-8.16%97 359
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.06%51 106
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.79%50 860
SEMPRA ENERGY-0.98%48 151
ENGIE12.65%40 130
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer