  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQN.PR.D   CA0158575013

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP.

(AQN.PR.D)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:43:30 2023-06-20 am EDT
19.83 CAD   +0.05%
05:01pAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Election of Board of Directors
PR
03/17Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares First Quarter 2023 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1085 (C$0.1495), and Declares First Quarter 2023 Preferred Share Dividends
PR
01/30Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Election of Board of Directors

06/20/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
OAKVILLE, ON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN" or the "Company") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today held an annual meeting of common shareholders. At the meeting, all of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 27, 2023 were elected as directors of AQN until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of AQN. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Arun Banskota

267,834,446

94.04 %

16,967,903

5.96 %

Melissa Stapleton Barnes

261,816,199

91.93 %

22,986,153

8.07 %

Amee Chande

269,893,958

94.77 %

14,908,396

5.23 %

Daniel Goldberg

266,710,549

93.65 %

18,091,799

6.35 %

Christopher Huskilson

267,575,914

93.95 %

17,226,432

6.05 %

D. Randy Laney

266,551,133

93.59 %

18,251,213

6.41 %

Kenneth Moore

260,062,637

91.31 %

24,739,708

8.69 %

Masheed Saidi

269,668,783

94.69 %

15,133,565

5.31 %

Dilek Samil

270,146,346

94.85 %

14,656,003

5.15 %






Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and an advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to executive compensation.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $17 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.  AQN is a global leader in renewable energy through its portfolio of long-term contracted wind, solar, and hydroelectric generating facilities. AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

AQN is committed to pursuing growth and operational excellence in a sustainable manner through an expanding global pipeline of renewable energy and electric transmission development projects, organic growth within its rate-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions and value enhancing recycling of assets.

AQN's common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2018-A subordinated notes, Series 2019-A subordinated notes and equity units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNA, AQNB, and AQNU, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpowerandutilities.com and follow us on Twitter @AQN_Utilities.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algonquin-power--utilities-corp-holds-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-announces-election-of-board-of-directors-301855889.html

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
