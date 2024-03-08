By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto were virtually flat at midday Friday. Canada released its unemployment figures, which showed a rise in February as another month of relatively solid hiring was again outpaced by the country's immigration-led population boom.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.05% at 21782.82 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 0.01% higher at 1314.63.

Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities were 2.9% higher at 8.47 Canadian dollars ($6.29) after it reported a jump in profit, despite lower revenue, and said that it expects 2024 to be a transition year as it looks to reposition the business.

Other market movers:

AltaGas reported higher profit in the fourth quarter, and said that it expects the momentum to continue in 2024. Shares slipped 2.5% to C$28.83.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-24 1214ET