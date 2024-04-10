OAKVILLE, ON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) ("AQN") today announced plans to release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, May 10, 2024, before market open. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Friday, May 10, 2024, hosted by Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chris Huskilson, and Chief Financial Officer, Darren Myers.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Conference Call: Toll Free Dial-In Number 1 (800) 715-9871

Toll Dial-In Number 1 (647) 932-3411

Conference ID 2875788 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/obfgqcep

Presentation also available at: www.algonquinpower.com

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. and Liberty

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with approximately $18 billion of total assets. AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. In addition, AQN owns, operates, and/or has net interests in over 4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.

AQN's common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively. AQN's common shares, Series 2019-A subordinated notes and equity units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQNB, and AQNU, respectively.

Visit AQN at www.algonquinpower.com and follow us on X.com @AQN_Utilities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/algonquin-power--utilities-corp-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2024-financial-results-and-conference-call-302113641.html

SOURCE Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.