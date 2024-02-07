(Alliance News) - algoWatt Spa has announced that Laura Neri, a board member of the company, is the new sole director of its subsidiary TerniEnergia Progetti Srl active as a system integrator and EPC provider in the photovoltaic sector.
Neri succeeds Fabrizio Venturi.
On Tuesday, algoWatt closed 2.2 percent in the red at EUR0.27 per share.
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.