AlgoWatt SpA, formerly known as Ternienergia SpA, is an Italy-based GreenTech solutions company. The Company focuses primarily on designing, developing and integrating solutions for the management of energy and natural resources. It provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a focus on digital energy and utilities, smart cities and enterprises, as well as green mobility. The Company is focused on the reference markets, including Green Energy Utility: renewable energies, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise and City: data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility: electric, sharing and on demand. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is present in Europe and Africa.

Sector Software