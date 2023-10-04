The company participates as an O&M service provider for photovoltaic systems via the PAM platform

The research project contribution in the Digital Energy sector amounts to approximately Euro 255 thousand

algoWatt will contribute to the validation activities with a significant use case dealing with the integration of several complementary technologies (PV plants, inverters, SCADA, telecommunication protocols)

algoWatt S.p.A., a GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana, announces that it has been awarded a loan of approximately Euro 255,000 for activities as Digital Energy solution provider & system integrator on the project RESILMESH - Situation Aware enabled Cyber Resilience for Dispersed, Heterogenous Cyber Systems, financed under the Horizon Europe programme. In the ambitious context of the holistic protection of critical infrastructures, the ResilMesh project will develop a set of innovative tools for the realisation of a Security Orchestration and Analytics Platform Architecture (SOAPA) based on the concept of cybesecurity awareness to improve the resilience of digital infrastructures through the achievement of several objectives:

Improve end-to-end data aggregation and interoperability of security controls in distributed digital infrastructures;

Provide Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs) with a better awareness of the interdependencies between services and resources in managed and monitored infrastructure networks;

Helping CSIRTs develop cyber resilience capabilities;

Develop Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based algorithms and tools for early and continuous detection and prediction of cyber attacks;

Develop a situation assessment system to visualise and predict risk at network level.

ResilMesh will define the proposed architecture by combining existing security controls and tools provided by the participating consortium with already available Open Source elements, developing algorithms and software tools to improve the detection and prediction of infrastructure attacks. The project will validate the functioning of the proposed innovations through 3 use cases in different categories of infrastructures (SCADA for monitoring renewables, robotics for smart manufacturing and regional civil infrastructures) and 5 use cases to be defined through Open Calls. The total of 8 planned pilot projects will ensure that the platform will be evaluated on a wide range of critical infrastructures and in different application areas. In the context of the project, algoWatt, as a provider of Operation & Maintenance (O&M) services for photovoltaic plants (via the PAM platform https://algowatt.com/er-pam/), contributes to the validation activities with a significant use case dealing with the integration of several complementary technologies (PV plants, inverters, SCADA, telecommunication protocols, etc.). The objectives of the experimentation will be 1) to test a distributed approach to cybersecurity awareness involving the operators of renewable and O&M services (including systems and resources, with a holistic view of the hierarchy and their interdependencies) and 2) to detect and predict anomalies and cyber attacks in renewable O&M services based on the use of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Operational Technology (OT). algoWatt will make its industrial expertise available to the Consortium as a Digital Energy solution provider & system integrator, offering the innovations proposed by the project a hybrid IT/OT test bed in an application context of significant economic and social impact such as the resilience of the energy system linked to production from renewable sources (in particular, PV plants). The ResilMESH project, with a total duration of 36 months and investments of around Euro 6.7 million (EC funding of approximately Euro 6 million), is coordinated by the Technological University of The Shannon: Midlands Midwest. The ResilMESH project received funding from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation programme under Grant Agreement No. 101119681.