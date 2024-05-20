Joint Press Release

Milan, 20 May 2024

algoWatt and Italeaf: the Court of Milan declared the companies' liquidation as a group

Dr. Vincenza Agnese appointed as delegated judge

Lawyer Vincenzo Tartaro and Dr Carlo Pagliughi appointed as curators

algoWatt, a GreenTech Company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana, and Italeaf, an investment holding and real estate company, announce that, with a judgment dated 16 May 2024 and notified today, the Court of Milan, II Civil Section, in the Council Chamber composed of dott.ssa Laura De Simone (President), Dr. Luca Giani and Dr. Vincenza Agnese (Judge-Rapporteur), declared the opening of the judicial liquidation pursuant to Article 287 CCII of the companies algoWatt and Italeaf .

The Court of Milan also appointed Ms. Vincenza Agnese as Delegated Judge and Mr. Vincenzo Tartaro and Mr. Carlo Pagliughi as Receivers.

Finally, the Court set the date of 13 November 2024 for the meeting at which the state of liabilities will be examined.

The judgement shall take effect from the date of its publication pursuant to Article 133(1) of the Code of Civil Procedure. Effects vis-à-vis third parties, subject to the provisions of Articles 163 to 171, shall take effect from the date of entry of the judgment in the commercial register.

algoWatt (ALW),greentech solutions company,designs, develops and integrates solutions for managing energy and natural resources in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sectoral focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt was born from the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with around 100 employees in 5 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation amounting to more than 12% of turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organisation, focused on its target markets. algoWatt is listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana S.p.A.