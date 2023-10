October 06, 2023 at 10:40 am EDT

(Alliance News) - algoWatt Spa on Friday announced that its board of directors has decided to appoint by co-optation Fabrizio Venturi and Massimo Solbiati as new directors of the company.

algoWatt trades in the red by1.5 percent at EUR0.38 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

