(Alliance News) - algoWatt has announced that the board of directors has analyzed the possible impacts on the group's activities due to the accentuation of the state of financial tension, as a direct consequence of the decision taken by a financial creditor to temporarily suspend the company's line of advances on active invoices.

This temporary suspension, motivated by the need to determine the company's creditworthiness as a result of the filing of the negotiated settlement procedure, could have an impact on the regularity of payroll payments to employees.

The board resolved to apply to the Ministry of Labor, Health and Social Policies for the activation of the Extraordinary Layoff Benefits Fund (CIGS) for all company locations for the causes of reorganization and business crisis, also and especially in order to protect workers' income and deal with repercussions of particular social relevance.

algoWatt closed Thursday's session in the green by 2.2 percent at EUR0.28 per share

