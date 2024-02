(Alliance News) - algoWatt Spa announced Friday that it has received the resignation with immediate effect of independent director Massimo Solbiati, who had been co-opted to the board of directors last October 6.

The stock of algoWatt closed Friday in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR0.29 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.