(Alliance News) - algoWatt Spa on Tuesday announced that it has obtained funding of approximately EUR114,000 - total project expenditure EUR230,000 - for Digital Energy Service Provider activities on the project "INNOVACER - Process and organizational innovation to support the life cycle of Energy Communities."

As the company writes in the statement, "this is an important contribution that comes just days before the approval of the new Renewable Energy Communities Decree by the European Union Commission, which will give the green light to incentives for the implementation of RECs."

"The INNOVACER project intends to capitalize on algoWatt's previous industrial experience and the results of R&I activities to achieve a reorganization of the production process that improves the company's capabilities in providing the integrated services needed by potential users of CERs, thus directly affecting the possibility of growth and diffusion of these initiatives," the released note reads.

AlgoWatt's stock is up 4.9 percent at EUR0.28 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.