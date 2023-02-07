AlgoWatt gets EUR500,000 funding for Masterpiece project

(Alliance News) - algoWatt Spa announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a grant of about EUR500,000 for digital energy solution provider and system integrator activities on the Masterpiece project - Multidisciplinary approaches and software technologies for engagement, recruitment and participation in innovative energy communities in Europe - funded under the Horizon Europe program.

Masterpiece aims to create a digital arena for coordination and cooperation that will facilitate the creation and operation of energy communities across Europe. The project, the company explains in a note, will leverage the participation of four pilot sites in different geographical areas in France, Italy, Sweden and Turkey.

algoWatt trades in the green by 4.1 percent at EUR0.67 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

