  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. AlgoWatt S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALW   IT0004359037

ALGOWATT S.P.A.

(ALW)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:35:43 2023-02-07 am EST
0.6700 EUR   +4.69%
03:48aMib just above 27,000; oil and energy lead
AN
03:18aAlgoWatt gets EUR500,000 funding for Masterpiece project
AN
02/06Futures await European lists in red
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AlgoWatt gets EUR500,000 funding for Masterpiece project

02/07/2023 | 03:18am EST
(Alliance News) - algoWatt Spa announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a grant of about EUR500,000 for digital energy solution provider and system integrator activities on the Masterpiece project - Multidisciplinary approaches and software technologies for engagement, recruitment and participation in innovative energy communities in Europe - funded under the Horizon Europe program.

Masterpiece aims to create a digital arena for coordination and cooperation that will facilitate the creation and operation of energy communities across Europe. The project, the company explains in a note, will leverage the participation of four pilot sites in different geographical areas in France, Italy, Sweden and Turkey.

algoWatt trades in the green by 4.1 percent at EUR0.67 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALGOWATT S.P.A. 4.69% 0.67 Delayed Quote.27.49%
SYSTEM INTEGRATOR CORP. -0.48% 418 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.46% 2800 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 33,0 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
Net income 2022 5,85 M 6,28 M 6,28 M
Net Debt 2022 12,4 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,5 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart ALGOWATT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
algoWatt S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALGOWATT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,64 €
Average target price 1,50 €
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Neri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filippo Calisti CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Giuliano Radicchi Head-Proposal Engineering
Stefano Bianchi Head-Research & Innovation
Stefania Bertolini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALGOWATT S.P.A.27.49%32
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-15.86%30 301
TONGWEI CO.,LTD5.62%27 282
JINKO SOLAR CO., LTD.1.71%22 359
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.68%21 707
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD3.34%21 288