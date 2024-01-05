(Alliance News) - algoWatt Spa on Friday disclosed, in an update to what was announced on Dec. 31, that the Court of Milan has accepted the company's application for admission to the "conditional" arrangement with creditors procedure.

In the same order, the Court appointed Carlo Pagliughi and Vincenzo Tartaro as Judicial Commissioners and set March 4 as the deadline for the submission of a final proposal for an arrangement with creditors or an application for approval of debt restructuring agreements.

algoWatt closed Friday's session in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR0.28 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

