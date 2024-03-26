(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

algoWatt takes the lead, rising 19% to EUR0.21 per share. The stock has given up 14% in the last thirty days, 41% in the last six months, and 65% in the last year.

Mondo TV also does well, in the green by about 12% to EUR0.23 per share after the accounts. The company, in fact, reported that it closed 2023 with a net profit of EUR800,000 compared to a loss of EUR69.3 million in the previous year.

Revenues in the period amounted to about EUR8.3 million with a decrease compared to fiscal year 2022 of about EUR26.7 million.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Among the bearers is Met.Extra Group, in the red by 6.0 percent. The stock has given up 2.1 percent in the past month and 29 percent in the past year.

