(Alliance News) - algoWatt Spa announced Wednesday that it has received the resignation of independent director Michele Costabile.

Costabile is leaving for professional reasons, having taken a position incompatible with that of director of the company.

The stock of algoWatt closed Wednesday up 1.1 percent at EUR0.45 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

