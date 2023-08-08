(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Doing best of all is Restart, in the green by 4.3 percent. The stock has gained 12 percent in the last 30 days, but has given up 30 percent in the last six months and 23 percent in the last year.

Also in the black is Ratti, up 3.6% to EUR2.90 per share. The stock has rallied 2.1% in the last month, but has lost 8.2% in the last year.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

algoWatt sits on the bottom and gives up more than 10 percent. The stock has left 24% on the floor in the last month and 50% in the last year.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

