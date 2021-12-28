Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. AlgoWatt S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALW   IT0004359037

ALGOWATT S.P.A.

(ALW)
algoWatt S p A : Sale of environmental assets completed Two ELTs plants and a biodigestion plant sold to Buttol Srl

12/28/2021 | 12:37pm EST
Press Release

Milan, 22 december 2021

algoWatt: sales of environmental assets completed. Two ELTs plants and a biodigestion plant sold to Buttol Srl

  • The transactions were carried out through the sale of the business unit related to the management of theend-of-life tyre recovery plants of Nera Montoro (TR) and Borgo Val di Taro (PR) and the biodigestion and composting plant of Nera Montoro (TR)
  • With this transaction, divestments for a total value of Euro 3 million were completed
  • As a result of the disposals, algoWatt deconsolidatedplant-related financial liabilities amounting to Euro 12.2 million

algoWatt, a GreenTech Company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana, announced today that it has signed the closing for the sale of assets operating in the cleantech and circular economy sectors(two end-of-life tyre recovery plants and a biodigester) - for a total of Euro 3 million- to Buttol Srl, a company operating in the sector of high quality environmental services through a sustainable development path, as envisaged by the company's Restructuring Plan approved on 21 June 2021. Overall, as a result of the completion of the two transactions and Buttol's taking over the leasing contracts for the plants, algoWatt

deconsolidated payables of Euro 12.2 million.

Treatment and recovery plants for end-of-life tyres in Nera Montoro (TR) and Borgo Val di Taro (PR)

With regard to the ELT plants, algoWatt sold to Buttol Srl the End-of-Life Tyre Business Unit relating to the management of the Nera Montoro (TR) and Borgo Val di Taro (PR) plants and consisting of assets, legal relationships and real rights. In particular, algoWatt transferred the lease of the Umbria plant, the surface rights to a building located in Narni (TR), at the Nera Montoro plant, all necessary authorisations and all contracts instrumental to the operation of the business unit, the employees pertaining to the unit and the related payables.

The price for the sale of the business unit is EUR 1.1 million.

Biodigestion plant with energy recovery in Nera Montoro (TR)

Further to the announcement made on 8 October 2021, algoWatt transferred to Buttol the leasing contracts relating to the GreenASM plant for the anaerobic biodigestion and composting of the organic fraction of municipal solid waste, with energy recovery from biogas valorisation, with takeover of the current contract and the right to exercise redemption of the asset on expiry. algoWatt also transferred the surface rights relating to a building serving the biodigester and the composting activity, two strategic machines for the better functioning of the plant and, finally, the services contract regulating the relationship between algoWatt and GreenASM Srl.

The total price of the transaction, fully paid in cash by Buttol, is Euro 1.9 million.

www.algowatt.com

This press release is also available on the Company's website www.algowatt.com.

algoWatt (ALW),GreenTech solutions company,designs, develops and integrates solutions for the management of energy and natural resources, in a sustainable and socially responsible way. The company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sectoral focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt was born from the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the field of renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with over 200 employees in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation for over 12% of turnover, operates with an efficient business organization, focused on the reference markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energy, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, automation of buildings and processes; Green Mobility: electric, in sharing and on demand. Different markets, one focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

For further info:

Investor Relations

Press Office

algoWatt SpA

algoWatt SpA

Filippo Calisti (CFO)

Federico Zacaglioni

Tel. +39 0744 7581

Tel. +39 0744 7581

filippo.calisti@algowatt.com

Mobile +39 340 5822368

federico.zacaglioni@algowatt.com

www.algowatt.com

Disclaimer

algoWatt S.p.A. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 17:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
