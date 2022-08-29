Log in
    ALW   IT0004359037

ALGOWATT S.P.A.

(ALW)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:46 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.8700 EUR   -1.14%
ALGOWATT S P A : in the RAISE ecosystem, selected by the MIUR under the PNRR with a three-year budget of Euro 120 million
PU
08/09UPDATE DELLO STUDIO SOCIETARIO INTEGRAE SIM : cresce il target price di algoWatt
PU
08/05AlgoWatt S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
algoWatt S p A : in the RAISE ecosystem, selected by the MIUR under the PNRR with a three-year budget of Euro 120 million

08/29/2022 | 05:01am EDT
  • algoWatt will receive a grant of approximately Euro 650,000 for industrial research and experimental development activities, for projects with a total value of approximately Euro 1 million
  • From September 2022, algoWatt will participate as an affiliated entity in the focus areas "Technologies for the care and protection of the environment, towards zero emissions" and "Smart and sustainable ports".
  • The ecosystem, centred on robotics and artificial intelligence, comprises 33 projects with affiliated companies and is promoted by UniGe, IIT and CNR

algoWatt S.p.A., GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Euronext Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, is among the 22 affiliated companies participating in the national innovation ecosystem RAISE, selected by the Ministry of Education, University and Scientific Research within the PNRR, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, for access to the negotiation and implementation phases of the proposed projects. The company, starting in September 2022, will take part in industrial research and experimental development activities, relating to projects worth a total of about Euro 1 million, with the disbursement of non-repayable grants of around Euro 650,000. algoWatt will be involved in innovation projects relating to the areas of 'Technologies for the care and protection of the environment, towards zero emissions' and 'Smart and sustainable ports'.

"This first opportunity to access PNRR funds represents an important chance for our company to increase the industrial spin-offs of applied research in the greentech sector" - said algoWatt Chairman and CEO Stefano Neri - "National and European policies outline a framework of opportunities in which our industrial plan fits perfectly. In the RAISE ecosystem, we will have the opportunity to work in the domains of robotics and artificial intelligence as enabling technologies for the development of high value-added applications, in key sectors such as environment, logistics, port, smart city and health ".

The RAISE ecosystem includes 33 projects with affiliated partners represented by small and medium-sized regional enterprises and sees the participation of UniGe, IIT and CNR as founders together with Regione Liguria, FILSE, Liguria Digitale, ANCI Liguria, CIMA Foundation and Job Centre. More than 50 % of the funds received will be dedicated to companies through calls or specific technology transfer projects for the realisation of the ecosystem. The project, with a budget of Euro 120 million, to be allocated from the resources provided for the PNRR, aims to take a leading role in the specialisation area outlined (Robotics and AI) at national and international level through the skills already present and consolidated in Liguria.

Disclaimer

algoWatt S.p.A. published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 09:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
